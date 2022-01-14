ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Cornerstone Expects 75% Jump 2021 Revenue

By Arnab Shome
financemagnates.com
 7 days ago

Cornerstone FS (AIM: CSFS), a cloud -based provider of international payment, currency risk management and electronic account services to SMEs, released a trading update on Friday with its financial performance expectations for fiscal 2021. For the full year, ending in December, the company is expecting revenue of approximately £2.3...

www.financemagnates.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Heartland Express matches profit expectations but misses on revenue amid 'extremely challenging' hiring environment

Trucking company Heartland Express Inc. reported Thursday fourth-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that fell short, amid an "extremely challenging" environment for hiring and retaining drivers. Net income rose to $20.3 million, or 26 cents a share, from $17.7 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus was 26 cents. Revenue fell 4.9% to $148.1 million, below the FactSet consensus of $152.8 million. Operating expenses declined 7.9% to $121.6 million, as salaries, wages and benefits costs fell 6.8% to $59.6 million. The company said it implemented "creative compensation packages and driving opportunities" to better attract and retain drivers. For 2022, the company expects demand to remain strong, and increasing costs to lift freight rates throughout the year as supply chain challenges are expected to continue. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has lost 4.9% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has tacked on 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 1.6%.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Atlantia Posts 19% Jump in 2021 Revenue as Sale of Motorway Unit Nears

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia on Thursday said its full-year revenue rose 19% to 6.3 billion euros ($7.14 billion), when excluding its domestic motorway business which it has agreed to sell. The turnover is slightly above the 6 billion euro guideline indicated for 2021, thanks to a positive performance of...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Union Pacific revenue rises above expectations, to outpace growth in expenses

Shares of Union Pacific Corp. were little changed in premarket trading Thursday, after the railroad operator reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as higher fuel surcharges, a positive business mix and price increases helped offset lower volumes as a result of supply chain challenges. Net income increased to $1.71 billion, or $2.66 a share, from $1.38 billion, or $2.05 a share, in the year-ago period, beating the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of $2.61. Total revenue grew 11.5% to $5.73 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.60 billion, with freight revenue rising 10.3% to $5.30...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financemagnates.com

Gemini Acquires Omniex to Introduce Prime Brokerage Services

On January 19, the cryptocurrency exchange , Gemini based in New York, announced that it had acquired Omniex trading technology platform to provide more institutional services to its clients. According to the announcement on Wednesday, Gemini stated that it had bought Omniex in order to launch a new prime brokerage, Gemini Prime. In other words, Gemini has plans to introduce a prime brokerage firm following its acquisition of Omniex. However, the terms of transactions for Omniex were undisclosed. Omniex offers order, execution and portfolio management services for institutional cryptocurrency traders.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornerstone#Total Revenue#Currency#Csfs#Group#New Team#Asian
financemagnates.com

Revolut Launches Zero-Fee Stock Trading in the United States

Revolut has expanded its offerings in the United States by enabling commission-free stock trading services for its American customer base. With this, the company is aiming to become a ‘financial supperapp’. Announced on Wednesday, the app will allow the buying and selling of around 1100 listed securities and...
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

OKEx Changes Its Company Name to OKX in Major Rebrand

On January 18, OKEx, the second-largest crypto exchange in the world by spot trading volume, announced via Twitter that it has changed its company name from OKEx to OKX. The announcement reflects the platform’s rising number of wealth creation opportunities beyond the exchange, which investors normally use to trade multiple digital assets on derivatives, margin and spot markets. With the change, OKX aims to enable users to access decentralized tools and assets to give them the option of self-custody of their digital assets.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Markets
financemagnates.com

Alpha FX Expects to Generate over £77 Million as 2021 Revenue

London-listed Alpha FX Group plc (LON: AFX) is expecting revenue of more than £77 million for 2021, which is a yearly increase of 67 percent, the company announced in a trading update on Wednesday. In 2020, the company generated £46.2 million in revenue, along with a pre-tax profit of...
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

Boku Estimates 22% Jump in 2021 Revenue

Boku, a global mobile payment and mobile identity company, is expecting to generate approximately $69 million in revenue in 2021, according to the latest trading update. It is an increase of 22 percent from the revenue of the previous year. The group’s adjusted EBITDA for the year is estimated to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financemagnates.com

Wise Posts 34% YoY Jump in Revenues during Q3 FY2022

Wise, one of the fastest-growing international financial services providers, published its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022 today. The company’s revenue reached £149.8 million in the last quarter, which is 34% higher compared to £111.9 million in Q3 of FY2021. In terms...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kdal610.com

Gambling firm 888 annual revenue jumps 14% on casino gaming demand

(Reuters) – 888 Holdings posted a 14% rise in annual revenue on Tuesday despite a slowdown in the fourth quarter, as the British online gambling firm benefits from sustained growth in casino gaming during the pandemic and expansion into regulated markets. The London-listed company said the revenue for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Hyzon Motors tips to lower-than-expected fuel cell truck revenue

Hyzon Motors Inc., the fuel cell truck manufacturer spun out of Singapore’s Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies into a SPAC merger in the U.S., will report lower-than-expected revenue and profit margins for its first year despite slightly exceeding projected hydrogen-powered fuel cell truck deliveries. Rochester, New York-based Hyzon (NASDAQ: HYZN)...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Infosys Jumps After Raising Forecast for Annual Revenue

Investing.com – Infosys ADRs (NYSE: INFY ) rose 5% on Wednesday after the company raised its annual revenue guidance following a strong third quarter. India’s second-largest software services firm said it expects revenue growth of 19.5% to 20% for the financial year to March, compared with the 16.5% to 17.5% growth predicted earlier. It retained the operating margin forecast of 23% at midpoint of its guidance range. Third-quarter operating margin was 23.5%.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

The ONE Group jumps 7% on record quarterly and annual revenues

Global hospitality firm The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is up 6.72% pre-market after it reported prelim sales results for Q4 and FY21. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, total GAAP revenue grew ~86.4% Y/Y to a record ~$83.9M, with consolidated comparable sales up 49.8% compared to the same period in 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

American Airlines expects Q4 revenue to fall lesser than expected

Jan 11 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) on Tuesday forecast a smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter revenue, sending shares of the No. 1 U.S. carrier up about 2% before the bell. The company said it expects revenue for the quarter to be down about 17%, compared with its prior...
MARKETS
wincountry.com

American Eagle expects revenue growth for holiday quarter

(Reuters) – American Eagle Outfitters Inc said on Tuesday it expected revenue for the holiday quarter to grow in the mid-to-high teens percentage range, thanks to strong demand for its eponymous and Aerie brands. The company also said it was on track to achieve $600 million in operating income...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy