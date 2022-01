One Piece has set the stage for one of the bigger manga reveals to come for the anime soon with the newest opening theme sequence for the series! The anime has kicked off its new episodes for 2022 in a major way with the debut of a brand new opening theme sequence. Serving as the third opening for the Wano Country arc overall, this newest opening (like the others seen in the past) gives fans a first look at what is next to come in the fights across Onigashima. But there's something else major the new One Piece opening actually teases as well.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO