Curry and Golden State visit DeRozan and the Bulls

ABC7 Chicago
 7 days ago

LINE: Bulls -3.5; over/under is 222.5. BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and Stephen Curry meet when Chicago takes on Golden State. DeRozan ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 26.0 points per game and Curry ranks sixth in the league averaging 26.4 points per game. The Bulls are 15-5 on their...

ESPN

Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
NBA
Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
NBA
DeRozan, Vucevic lead way as Bulls hold off Cavs 117-104

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the struggling Chicago Bulls ended the game on a 14-2 run to hold off the surging Cleveland Cavaliers 117-104 on Wednesday night. The Bulls steadied themselves after losing a season-high four straight and falling into a first-place tie with Miami in the Eastern Conference. They answered in a big way when Cleveland pulled within 103-102 on a 3 by former Bull Lauri Markkanen and free throw by Isaac Okoro. Ayo Dosunmu nailed a 3-pointer for Chicago with just over four minutes remaining to start the decisive rally. Vucevic hit two 3s and a layup during that stretch, helping Chicago stop Cleveland’s season-high five-game win streak. Markkanen led Cleveland with 28 points.
NBA
Daily Herald

Caruso's return helps spark Bulls to victory; DeRozan scores 30

Let's allow DeMar DeRozan explain what it meant to the Bulls to have Alex Caruso back on the floor. Besides his hustle and defense, DeRozan credited Caruso for what he says in the locker room before the team takes the floor. "AC is kind of like that one college professor...
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan on track to be All-Star starter

The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan continues to hold his lead in the fan voting for Eastern Conference All-Star Game guards. DeRozan is sixth in the overall voting, behind LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. Fan voting, which closes on Saturday, accounts for 50% of the...
NBA
Baller Status

How DeMar DeRozan Has Transformed the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have emerged as one of the best teams in the NBA. With a team that comprises the likes of Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, and Alex Caruso, they have gone from dark horses to championship contenders. All these players will agree that DeMar DeRozan is part...
NBA
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Bulls Snap 4-Game Skid Behind DeRozan, Vučević

10 observations: Bulls snap skid behind DeRozan, Vučević originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls (28-15) entered a Wednesday night home bout with the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-19) severely shorthanded, and riding a four-game losing streak. They exited with a much-needed 117-104 victory that featured big scoring...
NBA

