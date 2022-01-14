Wind Chill Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates WIND CHILL ADVISORY...alerts.weather.gov
