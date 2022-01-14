ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROH To Air Behind-The-Scenes Look At Women’s World Title Tournament

Cover picture for the articleROH TV PREVIEW: DOCUMENTARY TAKES VIEWERS BEHIND THE SCENES OF ROH WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE TOURNAMENT. This weekend’s special episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling is a...

PWMania

Summer Rae Reveals What Led To Her WWE Release

During appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast, Summer Rae talked about returning to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE and explained why she left the company in the first place:. “I had a bone spur in the vertebrae in my neck, C4. I have thoracic outlet syndrome. I think...
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Comments On Recent Forearm Tattoo

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with TV Source Magazine and was asked about her most recent forearm tattoo and what the word worthy means to her. The SmackDown Women’s Champion had the following to say about the ink- “I have learned a lot since my debut in 2015. I have...
PWMania

Becky Lynch Announced For Broken Skull Sessions

The first Broken Skull Sessions episode of 2022 will air the day before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE announced today that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will interview RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on Broken Skull Sessions this month. The episode will premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network on Friday, January 28.
PWMania

Latest Update On Alexa Bliss, WWE Signing Former ROH Champion?

– WWE has been airing Alexa Bliss “therapy session” vignettes over the past two weeks. Alexa Bliss seemingly reacted to critics of the segments with the following message on Twitter:. “Sometimes you need to just be patient & see how things play out…”. – It is being...
Chelsea Green
The Independent

Rey Mysterio flying high as cover star for WWE 2K22

Rey Mysterio used to fight with his young son for bragging rights when they played wrestling video games together.The WWE high-flying superstar has plenty to boast about now — he's on the cover of the WWE 2K22 video game set for a March 11 release.“It’s a moment of great pride, not just for me, but for the generations that come after me. All my people, all the Latinos ” Mysterio said.Even better, Mysterio is a playable character with his son, Dominik. The younger Mysterio wrestled his first WWE match in 2020 and later became tag-tag team champions with his father.Mysterio...
PWMania

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Not Expected To Be A Champion vs. Champion Match

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was asked if Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar in a champion vs. champion match at WWE Wrestlemania 38 after it was recently teased on Smackdown. Here was Meltzer’s response:. “I was told no. That they just did it because those...
PWMania

Keith Lee and Others React To The News of WALTER’s Name Change

As PWMania.com previously reported, WALTER’s name was seemingly changed to Gunther during the end of the January 18th 2022 WWE NXT broadcast. Prior to the show airing, it was reported that WWE filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the term ‘Gunther Stark’ which was the name of a U-boat commander for the Nazis during World War II.
PWMania

The Hardys To Team Up For First Time Since 2019

The Hardy Boyz are headed out on their 2022 tour. Big Time Wrestling announced today that The Hardy Boyz will kick off that tour on Saturday, March 12 in Webster, Massachusetts. There is no word yet on who they will face. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have not teamed since...
PWMania

Summer Rae Speaks Out On Returning To WWE For Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Summer Rae made an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Rae talked about returning for the Women’s Royal Rumble match and how she thinks people won’t recognize her because she has red hair now. “People don’t recognize me...
PWMania

Canyon Ceman Looks Back At WWE Career, Comments On His Departure

Former WWE executive Canyon Ceman took to LinkedIn today and issued his first public comments since it was reported that he was let go by the company back in the summer of 2021. Ceman was hired by WWE to work as the Senior Director of Talent Development back in March...
PWMania

Video: Grayson Waller Debuts New Bodyguard On WWE NXT

Grayson Waller has new muscle on WWE NXT 2.0. Last night’s NXT show opened up with LA Knight calling Waller to the ring for a fight. This came after last week’s show ended with AJ Styles defeating Waller in the main event, then bringing back Knight to get payback on Waller for some of his recent actions. Waller presented Knight with a restraining order, and threatened to have him arrested if he came within 50 feet. Knight then brought out Dexter Lumis, who also wanted a piece of payback from Waller.
PWMania

How WWE Plans To Utilize Finn Balor and Austin Theory Moving Forward

As seen during the January 17th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Austin Theory scored a clean victory over Finn Balor. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted that he was told the following from a source in regards to how WWE views Theory and Balor at this point:. “Finn was moved into...
411mania.com

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido For ROH World Title Set For Supercard of Honor

Ring of Honor has announced that the main event of Supercard of Honor will be Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido to determine the true ROH World Champion. Bandido was the champion leading into Final Battle before getting pulled due to COVID-19. Gresham then defeated Jay Lethal to win the original ROH World title belt. Both men have been defending their respective titles on the independent scene.
PWMania

Nyla Rose Pulled From Wrestling Event Due To Testing Positive For Covid-19

Enjoy Wrestling issued the following statement on Twitter regarding AEW star Nyla Rose:. Welp, we have some bad news. Nyla Rose has contracted COVID and will not be able to participate in Striking Distance this Saturday. This is obviously upsetting, but what can you do? Shit happens. We wish @NylaRoseBeast...
PWMania

Thunder Rosa Addresses Criticism of The AEW Women’s Division

Thunder Rosa made an appearance on Throwin ‘Down with Miesha Tate and Renee Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, she was asked if she thinks the AEW Women’s division is getting the respect it deserves. Since the launch of the promotion in 2019, they’ve been criticized by fans for lack of depth of the roster.
PWMania

Karrion Kross Speaks Out On Went Wrong During His Time With WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Karrion Kross talked about what went wrong during his run with the company:. “I went wrong with this, in retrospect, maybe perhaps being too over compliant. I wasn’t crazy about the outfit. Now I will say, I felt comfortable wearing it. I knew it looked a little silly, but from my point of view at the time, I wanted to embrace these ideas given to me because people previously had embraced the ideas I had given to them. It was a collaboration. I wanted to demonstrate that at the time. I probably should have said no, and I probably should have tried to sell them on what we created and what we had done in NXT, and say I really believe we should have really stayed the course with this, and fans were invested in this. The moment we walked out there with that presentation in NXT, people online, and that was the only time to engage as we didn’t have a crowd, people online said they wanted to see that at WrestleMania. I really should have attempted to assert myself with that idea. Respectfully, where I think they went wrong with us was not providing the audience with a little bit more continuity and explanation of what was going on because people checked out emotionally from what they were watching because they didn’t have an explanation as to what was going on. In the written world of fiction, we can come up with any reason whatsoever, as long as it’s logical and respectful to their intelligence, watching as to why things are off, or why things are different. From week to week, they never got that, so they checked out. It got to analytical mode rather than enjoying the story, taking in what we were doing, and getting into what we were putting ourselves through. They just sat there wondering, ‘What is going on?’ That’s the worst thing you could possibly want in wrestling is when they are no longer attached emotionally to what is going on. You’re dead in the water, and it’s very difficult to get them out of that.”
PWMania

Injury News On Eddie Kingston and Rey Fenix

AEW stars Eddie Kingston and Rey Fenix are currently out of action due to injuries. Eddie Kingston is reportedly dealing with a fractured orbital bone and was pulled from Game Changer Wrestling’s upcoming PPV event. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Kingston will be back in three weeks if all goes well with his recovery.
PWMania

Braun Strowman & EC3 Headed To Dubai For Big Wrestling Show

EC3 and Adam Scherr (fka WWE’s Braun Strowman) have signed on for what is being billed as the biggest pro wrestling event in the Middle East. Scherr and EC3 will team up together in Dubai on Monday, March 7 at a pro wrestling event hosted by the United Wrestling Nation United Arab Emirates (UWNUAE) promotion, according to CBS Sports.
