AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

An air strike has destroyed a prison in the Huthi rebel stronghold of Saada in northern Yemen, leaving many dead or wounded, the insurgents said Friday as the Red Cross confirmed an attack. The raid came after the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the side of Yemen's internationally recognised government against the Huthis bombarded the vital port of Hodeida overnight, triggering a nationwide internet blackout. The Iran-backed insurgents released grisly video footage of what they said was the aftermath of the attack on the prison in Saada showing bombed-out buildings with rescue workers lifting bodies from rubble and mangled corpses nearby. "There was a targeting of a detention centre in Saada and currently ICRC teams are inspecting the location to verify the numbers of dead and injured," Basheer Omar, spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen, told AFP.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 14 MINUTES AGO