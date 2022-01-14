Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 03:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-21 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.Leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle ahead of you. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest potential for light ice accumulations this morning will be along the Interstate 10 corridor including the Mobile Metropolitan area. Areas along the immediate beaches will likely remain too warm to support ice accumulations but light freezing rain will be possible just inland from the beaches. Use caution if you must travel this morning.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO