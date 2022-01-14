ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-16 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 03:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-21 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.Leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle ahead of you. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest potential for light ice accumulations this morning will be along the Interstate 10 corridor including the Mobile Metropolitan area. Areas along the immediate beaches will likely remain too warm to support ice accumulations but light freezing rain will be possible just inland from the beaches. Use caution if you must travel this morning.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 19:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 19:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland by NWS

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 14:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland by NWS

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 04:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 04:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

