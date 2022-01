The days of Chris Kreider gnawing away at himself, internalizing, seeking to find the belief that would allow him to thrive and avoid paralysis by analysis are gone. This is Kreider 2.0, who is tied for third in goal-scoring in the NHL, his 25th in Wednesday’s 6-3 Garden victory over the Maple Leafs tying him with Auston Matthews and leaving him one behind Leon Draisaitl and two behind Alex Ovechkin. These are luminaries and this is the next generation Kid K.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO