In the summer of 2018, as Congress was investigating a sexual assault allegation made against Brett Kavanaugh, which he denied, Tucker Carlson defended the then Supreme Court nominee by suggesting his accuser was “part of the problem” and describing the claims made against Kavanaugh as part of “the left’s war on old white men.” Over the past two weeks, however, the Fox News star has launched his own war against old white men. Carlson––fresh off his on-air humiliation of a groveling Ted Cruz, who he called a liar to his face in response to the Texas senator characterizing the January 6 riot as “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol”––has now placed Kavanaugh squarely in his sights.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO