Benjamin Alexander: the former DJ remixing the spirit of Cool Runnings

By Paul MacInnes
The Guardian
 7 days ago
Benjamin Alexander will become the first athlete to represent Jamaica in an alpine sking event at the Winter Olympics.

The spirit of Cool Runnings is set to be rekindled next month when Benjamin Alexander, a 38-year-old from Northampton, will become the first athlete to represent Jamaica in an alpine skiing event at the Winter Olympics.

Alexander only took up skiing in 2015 and has no full time coach, but he secured qualification for the Beijing Games on Wednesday when he finished seventh in the giant slalom at the Cape Verde National Ski Championships in Liechtenstein.

A strategic approach and fearless technique have led the engineering graduate and former DJ not only to make sporting history but find success as a black athlete in a historically white sport. He counts among his mentors Dudley ‘Tal’ Stokes, one of the members of the men’s bobsleigh team whose journey from the Caribbean to the mountains of Alberta became the subject of a hit Disney film.

“Qualified Olympics baby” read the message on Alexander’s Instagram account less than seven years after he was first exposed to skiing on a trip to the Canadian resort of Whistler. Alexander says he saw those racing down the slopes that day as “almost like superheroes putting on these skis and just disappearing,” but he took up the sport that winter and, after falling 27 times on his first descent, never looked back.

Alexander is the child of a Jamaican father and an English mother. Raised in Wellingborough outside Northampton, he had a working class upbringing. “My mother, my father and my brother have spent the most part of their working career either in factories or driving,” he said. “None of the three of them finished high school with any decent GCSEs or O-levels.” Alexander however was acknowledged as a gifted child and earned a scholarship to a private school before studying first physics then engineering at Imperial College. A parallel life as a DJ in first the UK and then internationally saw him earn a residency at America’s Burning Man festival and he has also worked in finance in Hong Kong.

A motivational speaker, Alexander bills himself as a “reinvention expert” and has used skills learned in his other careers to develop his pursuit of skiing success. “I’ve been to 67 countries, I’ve spent a lot of my life on the road,” he told Olympics.com. “I’ve always loved to travel and a big part of my previous role as a DJ was getting myself out there marketing myself in the right way, figuring out ways to get into venues, clubs and festivals that I wanted to perform at. I never hired the services of a manager or agent as a DJ because I wanted to do it my own way.”

He built a support network that included Stokes and the American skier Gordon Gray, who called Alexander’s technique “terrible” but observed his lack of fear would give him a head start in competition. He devoted himself entirely to his sport, basing himself in Austria, but building a strategy to enter the Jamaican Olympic team after a visit to the last games in Pyeongchang. He went on to use his analytical skills to discover from data held by the International Ski Federation what times he would have to reach if he was ever to qualify, with some routes to Olympic qualification spots left open for countries without a history of winter sport success. “I’ve totally nerded out on that database,” he said.

Alexander will become only the 15th athlete ever to compete for Jamaica at a Winter Olympics. The first were the bobsleigh team of 1988 who qualified, crashed out of competition, finished in last place and entered into history. “You’re going to have to have the determination to suffer and to struggle but to have pride and power,” is Stokes’ advice to the former UK Garage DJ. “That’s the attitude you’ll need.”

The Independent

Tina Turner, husband snap up vast $76M estate on Lake Zurich

Rock ‘n’ roll icon Tina Turner and her husband have reportedly bought a 70-million-Swiss-franc ($76 million) estate with 10 buildings, pond, stream, swimming pool and boat dock on Lake Zurich. The 82-year-old star’s husband, Erwin Bach, was quoted in daily Handelszeitung as saying the couple acquired the century-old, 24,000-square-meter (260,000-square-foot) property in the village of Staefa in September. Bach said the purchase was a logical step because they both have Swiss nationality now and “feel very comfortable in Switzerland.” He added that “due to the pandemic and its consequences we — like many other Swiss — unfortunately are refraining...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Wins Match in Colorful ‘Lucky’ Butterfly Nike Sneakers at Australian Open 2022

Naomi Osaka brought a good luck charm to the court, and it paid off. The Japanese tennis star hit the court at the 2022 Australian Open on Wednesday. She claimed victory over Madison Brengle, 6-0, 6-4, in the second round of the women’s draw. For the match, Osaka wore a Nike set, including a tank top and tennis skirt with shorts underneath. The matching set was mostly hot pink with touches of indigo, white and aqua blue. She tied her hair up and added a white Nike visor. Osaka slipped into matching tennis shoes for her game. She wore her own Nike...
TENNIS
The Guardian

Sharleen Spiteri: ‘I blew my drink at Paris Hilton. We ended up nose to nose’

What was your best memory or high point of your career so far with Texas? RainbowEden47. Having another hit album [2021’s Hi], all these years in, feels poignant, because the beginning feels like yesterday. There’s been amazing moments like Glastonbury or playing to 175,000 people in Valencia, but the funnier stuff makes for great stories as you get older. Once we were in Clint Eastwood’s daughter’s vintage Mercedes and a handle came off in my mate’s hand, so she hid it in her handbag. When I was 15, if somebody had told me that I’d have Debbie Harry and John Taylor from Duran Duran in my kitchen, I’d have melted. Debbie actually lent me the Heart of Glass dress. I never wore it because I’d never look like fuckin’ Debbie Harry in it. Well, I wore it secretly, in the house.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

