It's been a long time coming, but we finally have a premiere date for Season 3 of The Boys! The news was announced through a video hailing from the show's in-universe Vought News Network (VNN) TV show Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman, which has been teasing reveals from the upcoming season up until now — including our first look at new cast member Jensen Ackles in costume as Soldier Boy and much more. Season 3 of The Boys will premiere with its first three episodes on June 3, with the remaining five episodes releasing weekly each Friday thereafter until the finale.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO