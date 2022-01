CarGurus, a software and advertising platform for car dealerships, has slowly crept out of its trouble spot. In my view, there has never been a better time to put emphasis on value. Over the past few months, investors have shed tech stocks at a faster pace than since the last Great Recession. The major threat here is interest rates, of course: when the Fed under Jerome Powell signaled that it would raise rates at a faster pace than the market had previously anticipated, high-valued growth stocks were put under the microscope and could no longer maintain their valuations.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO