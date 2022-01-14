ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston Martin names Doug Lafferty as finance chief

By Reuters
 7 days ago
Jan 14 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin (AML.L) on Friday named Doug Lafferty, finance chief of Africa-focussed fuel retailer Vivo Energy (VVO.L), as its new chief financial officer replacing Kenneth Gregor.

Lafferty's previous stints include three years as the CFO of Williams Grand Prix Holdings, owner of the Formula One team Williams Racing, and the development comes at a time Aston Martin's Formula One team CEO and principal Otmar Szafnauer exited the team last week. read more

Aston Martin said in December Gregor will step down due to personal reasons after about 18 months in the role. read more

Reporting by Amna Karimi and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Seeking Alpha

New finance chief at Elekta

Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY) will appoint Tobias Hägglöv as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective February 1, 2022, taking over from Johan Adebäck. Tobias Hägglöv has previously held the role of CFO at Recipharm as well as senior management positions at LEAX, Electrolux, SAS and Accenture. Elekta's current...
BUSINESS
Truth About Cars

Report: Aston Martin Seeking New CEO, Among Others

It’s no secret that Aston Martin is in financial trouble. It went into 2020 in rough enough shape to require extensive restructuring, making the subsequent years more about survival than growth. Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll has said he remains committed to saving the company and reviving its defunct Formula One team on more than one occasion since then. But he is clearly fighting an uphill battle.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Aston Martin dealer sales up 82%

It added that adjusted core earnings would be £15m lower than forecast as it shipped fewer-than-expected Valkyrie cars, but said the impact was due to “timing only” as all production of the model had been sold and remained allocated to customers with “significant deposits”. “The...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Aston Martin sales surge, Valkyrie delays hit profit

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Aston Martin (AML.L) said sales to dealers in 2021 surged 82%, even as the British luxury automaker forecast lower-than-expected annual adjusted core earnings due to delays in shipments of its limited-edition Valkyrie sports car. Aston Martin said 10 Valkyries were shipped in the fourth quarter, fewer...
BUSINESS
