Premier League

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek offered on loan to Newcastle

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Manchester United have reportedly offered up their midfielder Donny van de Beek as a loan to Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. According to the Manchester Evening News, the 24-year-old’s future at the club is in doubt as he continues to struggle for game time.

Newcastle have been told to cough up more than £37m if they want to sign Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic , 24. The Sun reports that Toon boss Eddie Howe is ‘desperate’ for two centre-backs. The paper reports that the Serbia international who has made 132 Serie A starts since his 2017 signing is also being monitored by West Ham.

Following Tanguy Ndombele ‘s disastrous last appearance for Tottenham which saw him booed off by fans, the Spurs are looking to offload the French midfielder. The Mirror writes that the club wants to ship out the 25-year-old “Tottenham misfit” but will face difficulty finding anyone in Spain or France who can meet the midfielder’s £200,000-a-week deal.

The Mirror also writes that Arsenal’s list of targets has grown to seven.  So far the wishlist includes Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans , 24, Paris St-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum , 31 and Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes , 24. It comes after manager Mikel Artera’s falling out with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang , 32, and the “seemingly imminent” departure of forward Alexandre Lacazette , 30.

Fabian Ruiz : Manchester United are currently in a good position to move on signing the 25-year-old Napoli midfielder, Italian outlet La Republica reports.

Marcus Rashford : The Red Devils are also planning to prioritise a new contract for the 24-year-old forward, according to ESPN.

The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
Youri Tielemans
Marcus Rashford
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Harry Kane
Donny Van De Beek
Georginio Wijnaldum
Eddie Howe
Antonio Conte
Alexandre Lacazette
The Independent

Can goal-shy Wolves claim European place through their exemplary defensive record?

Saturday, 3pm matches don’t always feature teams in the spotlight, those creating the biggest stories, so it’s a change of pace this weekend. Newcastle - and all the money and mayhem that comes with them right now - are in action at the same time as Manchester United host West Ham, both those sides fighting it out for a Champions League or Europa League spot.And so are Wolverhampton Wanderers.Bruno Lage’s side haven’t yet taken too much focus in the wider Premier League picture, but perhaps they are about to. They have won only one fewer than Man United, lost only...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
#Newcastle United#Red Devils#Borussia Dortmund#Sun#Serie A#Spurs#French#Mirror#Arsenal#Paris St Germain#The Sun Football#Italian#La Republica
The Independent

Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
The Independent

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Manchester United games through illness

Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid. He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
France
Arsenal F.C.
Spain
Premier League
Newcastle United F.C.
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

Manchester United continue to struggle for consistency but emerge triumphant as a team of two halves

Only this Manchester United could put together two halves that encourage wildly different conclusions in isolation.Part one of this Rorschach test was all too familiar. Laboured, clumsy in possession, spared by embarrassment by David de Gea. Second best to an effervescent team boasting functional, hardworking footballers in red, playing to a very clear plan at a state of the art stadium in front of an entrusting crowd? United fans can only dream.The second was also quite familiar. What we know of this United team over previous seasons is they have players who can operate independently of whatever excuse of a...
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
Daily Mail

Newcastle are rebuffed in move to sign Jesse Lingard on loan with Manchester United wary of weakening their squad amid Covid threat - but Magpies could make a breakthrough if they offer a sizeable fee to land the 29-year-old for the rest of the season

Newcastle United want to sign Jesse Lingard on loan but face resistance from Manchester United. An approach has been rebuffed as United want to keep the England forward as a squad player, despite his contract expiring this summer. Lingard favours a loan over a permanent transfer, enabling him to keep...
The Independent

Distant memories of fortress Old Trafford illustrate depth of Man United decline

It might still be called the Theatre of Dreams by locals and broadcasters alike, keen to talk up another big game and yet another turning point in Manchester United’s meandering, confusing season, but there’s an uncomfortable home truth growing larger by the month.A literal home truth, in this case: Old Trafford is far from a fortress these days. It’s not a place teams tend to fear. More regularly of late, it has been a sounding board of discontent, a map of malaise and a representation of greater issues within the club.United are fast-approaching a fourth consecutive season in which they...
The Independent

Football transfer rumours: Newcastle make second swoop for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard

What the papers sayNewcastle have made a second loan offer for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard after a first offer for the 29-year-old midfielder was reportedly knocked back on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail. Lingard is said to prefer a loan to St James’ Park, but United are looking for a sale this month before his contract runs out in the summer.The same paper also reports the Magpies have made a £15.4million bid for 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands left-back Mitchel Bakker.Fabio Cannavaro, former Italy defender and China coach, has been interviewed by Everton in their search for a new...
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

