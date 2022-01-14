ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

In shadow of pandemic, Danish queen marks 50 years on throne

By JAN M. OLSEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191DLO_0dlV6m1d00
1 of 11

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe marked her 50 years on the throne of Europe’s oldest ruling monarchy Friday, with some of the planned festivities postponed for September due to the pandemic.

The outbreak, which also stopped public celebrations for the popular monarch’s 80th birthday in 2020, forced several guests to stay away from the two-day celebrations. They included Margrethe’s younger sister, former Queen Anne-Marie of Greece whose husband has tested positive for COVID-19. The Greek monarchy was abolished in the 1970s.

Flanked by her other sister, Princess Benedikte, her two sons — including Crown Prince Frederik, the heir to the throne — and their spouses, Margrethe laid a wreath at the grave of her parents at the Roskilde cathedral, west of Copenhagen, where Danish royals have been buried since 1559.

She also met with the government and attended a reception at Parliament.

“You are a moral compass,” Henrik Dam Kristensen, speaker of the Danish Parliament said in an address. He noted that Margrethe is Denmark’s first queen since her namesake Queen Margrethe I, who ruled from 1375–1412.

While Friday’s part of the celebrations was maintained, jubilee events scheduled for Saturday have been postponed, including Margrethe being cheered by thousands from the balcony of the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, a ride through the capital in a horse-drawn carriage, a gala performance at the Royal Theater and a festive banquet.

On Jan. 14, 1972, her father, King Frederik IX, died after a short illness. The following day, a red-eyed Margrethe, aged 31, stood on the balcony of the downtown Christiansborg Castle and was formally proclaimed queen before a crowd of thousands.

Throughout her reign, the queen has crisscrossed the realm and made numerous visits abroad.

Last year she traveled to Denmark’s self-governing territories of the Faeroe Islands and Greenland. She also went to Berlin for the centennial of the 1920 reunification with Denmark of the southern part of the Jutland peninsula which had been under German rule.

When she has a break from official duties, Margrethe — Europe’s second longest reigning monarch after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II — paints, sketches, illustrates books, creates church textiles and embroiders. She has also created costumes and sets for several ballets at the Tivoli gardens, Copenhagen’s downtown amusement park.

Born on April 16, 1940, a week after the start of Nazi Germany’s World War II occupation of Denmark, the infant princess became a symbol of hope to many Danes in the war years.

It took a vote to make her queen, though. In 1953, the Danish Constitution was changed following a referendum in which more than 85% of participants voted to allow female succession.

Speaking at the event in parliament on Friday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen commented that enabling Margrethe to become queen “was an excellent choice.”

Previously, the Danish throne had descended only through the male line, but the rise of feminism and the fact that Frederik and Swedish-born Queen Ingrid had three daughters but no son, had swayed public opinion.

The Danish constitution gives Margrethe no real political power but she is clearly well-versed in law and knows the content of legislation she is called upon to sign.

“My principal and most important task is to be Queen of Denmark and the head of state,” she said in a recent TV interview. “But I am grateful that I can also express myself artistically.”

One of her latest projects is collages for a film by Danish Academy Award-winning director Bille August, who is adapting a story about a fairytale kingdom. The film is expected in 2023.

Her popularity has in part grown because of her straightforward talking in her annual televised New Years speeches, where she has spoken about being less “selfish,” integrating foreigners and tackling loneliness.

In 2014, 82% of respondents in a poll opposed abolishing the monarchy.

Ten years ago, celebrating her 40th anniversary on the throne, Margrethe reflected on her role and the future of the Danish monarchy, saying: “You don’t work to keep a position, you work to keep your country,”

“You give your life to your country,” she said. Margrethe has several times brushed off the suggestion she should abdicate in favor of her 52-year-old son, Crown Prince Frederik.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Dutch king to retire golden coach with slavery images after racism row

The Dutch king, Willem-Alexander, has announced that he is mothballing – at least for now – the royal golden coach which has been embroiled in a racism controversy. The opulent horse-drawn carriage, called De Gouden Koets, has traditionally transported the Dutch monarch to the opening of parliament and other state occasions, but has not been used since 2015.
SOCIETY
loc.gov

On this Day: The Danish Queen Margarethe II – 50 Years as Head of State

Today, January 14, 2022, the Danish Queen Margarethe II (Margrethe Alexandrine Þorhildur Ingrid) celebrates 50 years on the Danish throne. However, she was not born the heir apparent to the throne, but became Crown Princess of Denmark at the age of 13 when the Danish Parliament adopted an act of succession (Tronfølgelov) that allowed daughters to inherit the throne.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mette Frederiksen
tatler.com

The princess who will be Norway's second ever queen turns 18 on Friday

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. 2022 is a golden year when it comes to royals celebrating landmark birthdays. The Duchess of Cambridge turned 40 earlier this month, while Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Queen Letizia of Spain will both celebrate their 50th birthdays later in the year. In Norway, their princess will officially come of age, as Princess Ingrid Alexandra turns 18 on Friday.
EUROPE
Hello Magazine

Crown Princess Mary and Princess Marie reunite for special occasion

Crown Princess Mary and Princess Marie of Denmark were reunited as they stepped out to mark a special occasion in Copenhagen on Friday. The royal sisters-in-law joined their husbands, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim, as they participated in the Danish Parliament's celebration for Queen Margrethe's Golden Jubilee. Crown Princess...
CELEBRITIES
WISH-TV

UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen’s 70 years on throne

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne with a military parade, neighborhood parties and a competition to create a new dessert for the Platinum Jubilee, Buckingham Palace said Monday. Elizabeth will become on Feb. 6 the first British monarch...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#Copenhagen#Berlin#Ap#Greek#The Danish Parliament#The Royal Theater
Hello Magazine

Queen Margrethe reunited with her grandchildren for milestone celebration

Queen Margrethe was joined by her children and grandchildren as she officially celebrated the 50th year of her reign on Friday. In a photograph shared by the Danish royal court on Instagram, the monarch, 81, was pictured with Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, and their four children, Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 14, and 11-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Johnson’s apology to the Queen marks a new low for a prime minister

After 70 years on the throne, every aspect of the relationship between the monarch and her prime ministers must surely have become deeply, even sometimes wearyingly, familiar to Elizabeth II. Fourteen very different men and women have held the country’s highest political office since 1952 – 10 Conservatives and four Labour. Ideologically, they cover a wide spectrum of views.
POLITICS
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

German FM: Diplomats shared blame for Holocaust

Germany's foreign minister said Thursday that the country's diplomats during the Nazi era shared blame for the Holocaust and she wants more training for staff to speak up against all forms of discrimination.In a statement marking the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference, Annalena Baerbock said it was important to recognize the role played by members of Germany's diplomatic service at the time.The meeting of senior Nazi officials by a Berlin lake on Jan. 20, 1942, is seen as a key moment when Germany began implementing the plan to systematically round up and kill all Jews in Europe “Today...
SOCIETY
healththoroughfare.com

Spain Might Become the First Country to Downgrade COVID-19 from “Pandemic” to “Endemic” and Treat it just “Like the Flu!”

COVID-19 is a virus the whole world has been dealing with for the past two years and it looks like it’s here to stay!. However, the only hope as far as ending the pandemic is concerned is reaching a point where it can be downgraded to a “flu-like” virus aka an endemic and it sounds like Spain may be ready to do just that!
PUBLIC HEALTH
neworleanssun.com

Britain's Queen Elizabeth to celebrate 70 years on throne with star-studded concert

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will mark her platinum jubilee in February with a star-studded concert, a parade, a pageant and a baking competition among numerous other events. In February, the Queen will become the first British monarch to reach 70 years on the throne, surpassing...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

728K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy