ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teen Isis fan sentenced to life in prison for stabbing 13-year-old boy to death in sleepover row about Islam

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mAHf_0dlU37IF00

A Florida judge has sentenced to life a former teenage Isis fan who killed his friend at a sleepover in 2018.

Corey Johnson, now 21, was sentenced to life by circuit judge Cheryl Caracuzzo on Thursday after he was convicted of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder last November.

On 12 March 2018, Johnson was staying at his friend Kyle Bancroft’s home for a sleepover when he stabbed 13-year-old Jovanni Sierra.

He also stabbed Mr Bancroft’s brother Dane and his mother Elaine Simon, who was also at the home then.

Ms Simon and Mr Bancroft sustained serious injuries but survived the attack.

While Johnson’s counsel wanted him to spend 40 years in prison, the court sentenced him to life.

“I don’t think rehabilitation is likely,” Ms Caracuzzo was quoted as saying by The Palm Beach Post newspaper.

Police said Johnson had killed Jovanni because he had made an offensive remark about Islam, that Johnson had professed to following.

A police affidavit said Johnson attacked Sierra for idolising famous people as “gods,” which went against Islam, according to him.

He also said to police that he felt Dane Bancroft “made fun” of his faith.

The affidavit added that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had met one of Johnson’s friends in relation to a terror threat.

Court records said Johnson attacked Sierra after everyone had gone to sleep.

He also stabbed Ms Simon who had come upstairs after hearing noises while Sierra was being stabbed. He attacked Dane who tried to save his mother.

“I wish I could take it back. I wish I could do something to make this right,” Johnson said in court, according to NBC-affiliated news network WPTV.

“But I do want to apologise, not because it will change anything, but because I really, truly am sorry.”

He added that Sierra “was so young and had so much potential” in life.

“I am truly in disbelief that I could have done something so terrible. That’s not who I am, and I’m not a violent person.”

Johnson’s grandmother said in court that he had spent a lot of time alone as a child as his mother was under depression and abused prescription medications.

His attorneys pleaded not guilty, citing insanity for his actions and said he was manipulated by Isis propaganda videos online.

However, a psychiatrist said in court that in his opinion, Johnson knew right from wrong during his attacks.

A neuropsychologist diagnosed Johnson as a high functioning autistic with above average intelligence, delayed maturity and severe mental illness.

Comments / 32

Guest
6d ago

when these people are convicted, take them out back put a bullet in their head. save money, give families peace..etc

Reply(11)
11
left
6d ago

Judge must be Islamophobic, Biden definitely wont put him on the SCOTUS, maybe he can suspend the sentence like Democrat judges often do.

Reply(1)
3
2020badyear
6d ago

typical behavior that's what their parents raise them to be racist and murderers and he look like his parents are both siblings he's where he belong because if he wasn't he'll be on his way to go shoot up a school.

Reply(1)
2
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Mom tracks down man charged with killing son, setting body on fire: 'I knew that it was him'

BURNHAM, Ill. -- As police investigated the murder of her teenage son, Leslie Bell said she decided to look for the killer on her own. Bell spoke with neighbors to find out who had last been seen with her son, 17-year-old Isaiah Davis. She tracked down and briefly met with the man who is now accused of shooting Davis to death on Oct. 28 in south suburban Burnham.
BURNHAM, IL
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair while ignoring son’s ‘troubling’ behaviour, say prosecutors

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair with another man while she and her husband continued to ignore their son’s “troubling” behaviour, according to prosecutors.Court documents filed on Thursday allege that Jennifer Crumbley was having “at least one intimate affair” in the run-up to the mass shooting at Oxford High School, with investigators finding “explicit videos” on her phone.Ms Crumbley allegedly messaged her boyfriend on the day of the massacre claiming that she kept the firearm used in the attack inside her car.Instead, prosecutors said the firearm was kept in an unlocked drawer at the family’s home, from which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband of mother-of-five, 35, found drowned in a lake is released from custody and walks free from court after prosecutors dropped murder charge against him

Prosecutors have today dropped a murder charge against the husband of a mother-of-five who was found drowned in a lake. Andrius Vengalis, 46, was accused of killing Lithuanian-born Egle Vengaliene, 35, by holding her under the water at Brandon Country Park, Suffolk, in April last year. A court heard a...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
850wftl.com

Mother arrested after stabbing children to death

A 37-year-old mother of two is now facing murder charges after she allegedly stabbed both of her children to death. Claudia Camacho Duenas of Glenwood Springs, Colorado was taken into custody on December 30th after neighbors contacted police after witnessing her stabbing her children. According to the report, Duenas repeatedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#Prison#Sleepover#The Palm Beach Post#Nbc#Wptv
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Girlfriend Sentenced in Killing of Girl, 3, Who Begged to Live with Grandparents Instead of Dad's Home

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in killing her boyfriend's 3-year-daughter in 2020. On Nov. 3, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 34, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County Court to one count of second-degree murder, one count of abuse of a child under the age of six and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer in the death of Olivia Jansen, online court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Father-of-one ‘mocked’ by attackers as he lay dying, murder trial told

A group of men who are alleged to have fatally stabbed and robbed a father-of-one “mocked” and “ridiculed” him as he lay dying, a court has been told.Ryan O’Connor, 26, from Alway, Newport died from stab wounds minutes after being attacked on Aberthaw roundabout at around 9pm on Thursday June 10.Lewis Aquilina, 20, Elliott Fiteni, 20, Kyle Rasis, 18, Ethan Strickland, 19, and Joseph Jeremy, 17, all from Cardiff are accused of Mr O’Connor’s murder, manslaughter and robbery.Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told a trial at Newport Crown Court that Mr O’Connor’s death was a “murder that arose out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Ohio parents face life in prison in connection with 5-month-old’s death and abuse of 2-year-old

CINCINNATI (TCD) -- Two 19-year-old parents face a maximum life sentence in connection with the death of their 5-month-old infant and the abuse of their 2-year-old toddler. According to a news release from the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, on Dec. 22, 2021, Cincinnati Police responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic violence incident. At the scene, officers reportedly located Donte Farrier and Shakayla Sams' unresponsive 5-month-old child, Casey Sams. Casey was transported to the hospital, placed on life support, and later passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, the Attorney's Office says.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

443K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy