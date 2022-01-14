ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Singapore busts network hawking contraband e-vaporisers via Telegram

By Eileen Yu
ZDNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore has uncovered a distribution network hawking e-vaporisers and other related components via Telegram. The messaging app was tapped to advertise and supply the contraband items to "a large number of people" in chatgroups. The network was busted followed a 24-hour operation conducted on January 6, which uncovered the...

www.zdnet.com

