Singapore busts network hawking contraband e-vaporisers via Telegram

“We have regular contact with the government, we have already said that if electrification it will not come sustained there will be an impact on growth of the electric car market and this would generate others consequences“. What the consequences are is not explicit. But the words delivered by the CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavares to Republic, controlled by the holding Exor of the family Lambs who is also the main shareholder of Stellantis, are quite clear. The government is warned: it is better to propose the incentives for the purchase of electric cars – which instead the Budget law as soon as it is approved, it does not foresee – or, it seems to understand, the Italian factories will suffer the repercussions. That from 2017 to 2021, according to the data just released by the Fim Cisl, they saw the production of cars collapse by 45%.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO