Economy

LG Energy Solution raises $10.8 bln in S.Korea's biggest IPO

By Scott Murdoch, Heekyong Yang
Reuters
 7 days ago
SYDNEY/SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) raised $10.8 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), attracting record demand for a deal in South Korea, the company said on Friday.

LGES shares were priced at 300,000 won each, at the top of a range announced in a regulatory filing last month, raising 12.8 trillion won ($10.76 billion). [nL1N2SS0GL]

The listing, set to take place on Jan. 27, will be the biggest in the country after Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd's 4.8 trillion won IPO in 2010.

The pricing values LGES at 70.2 trillion won, making it South Korea's third most-valuable company after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS).

LGES, LG Chem Ltd's (051910.KS) battery subsidiary, supplies Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), General Motor Co (GM.N) and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), among other automakers.

A total of 1,988 domestic and foreign institutional investors placed bids, LGES' filing showed, valuing total bids at record $12.8 trillion.

LGES said the institutional book for the IPO was 2,023 times covered - the largest ever for an IPO in South Korea.

LGES expects to offer 34 million new shares in the IPO and parent LG Chem plans to offer 8.5 million existing shares.

The parent company will own 81.8% of LGES after the listing.

The IPO comes as global battery-powered electric vehicle (EV) sales, estimated at 2.5 million units in 2020, are forecast to grow more than 12-fold to 31.1 million by 2030 and account for nearly a third of new vehicle sales, according to consulting firm Deloitte.

Analysts said they are closely watching LGES' IPO and how its stock trades later this month to gauge the health of the 2022 IPO market.

South Korea saw its hottest IPO market on record last year. More than 20 companies went public on the main KOSPI market, raising about 17 trillion won, beating the previous record of 8.8 trillion won raised in 2010, according to the Korea Exchange.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Christopher Cushing and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China's Geely Holding (GEELY.UL) and France's Renault (RENA.PA) have formally agreed a deal to jointly design and produce electric hybrid and gasoline-fueled vehicles in South Korea for sale there, as well as for export, according to a joint statement by the two automotive groups. The...
China Evergrande to hire more advisers to help deal with debt

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) on Friday said it was hiring more financial and legal advisers after a group of international creditors said it would take "enforcement action" if the property developer did not do more to resolve a debt default. Evergrande is the world's...
Scott Murdoch
Jacqueline Wong
Amundi's China wealth JV garners $11 bln in 15 months since launch

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Europe's largest asset manager Amundi (AMUN.PA) has garnered more than $11 billion of assets from Chinese investors since it became the first foreign-controlled joint venture (JV) to launch operations in the country 15 months ago. Huihua Wealth Management, 55% owned by Amundi and the...
Hang Seng inches higher on property, consumer boost

* Consumer staples +2.59%, property and construction +1.03%. * Country Garden slumps after convertible bond plan. Jan 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed higher on Friday, turning around from earlier losses on a boost from real estate and consumer staples firms, but sentiment remained fragile amid concern over Fed tightening and China’s economic outlook.
China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

China further reduced bank lending costs Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country's beleaguered developers. Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China -- the second in two months -- days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of 2021. The slowing real estate industry has put downward pressure on growth, with several large companies including debt-laden development giant Evergrande defaulting in recent months. The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in December.
S.Korean stocks little changed ahead of LGES $10.8 bln IPO

SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares see-sawed between gains and losses on Tuesday, as investors continued to gauge their positions ahead of LG Energy Solution's $10.8 billion initial public offering and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later this month. **...
S.Korea stocks hit 7-week closing low ahead of LGES IPO

SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended at their lowest level in seven weeks on Tuesday, extending the selling spree for a fourth day, as investors reduced their positions ahead of LG Energy Solution’s $10.8 billion initial public offering and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later this month.
S.Korea stocks end near 7-wk low ahead of LG Energy IPO; rates outlook weighs

SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares ended at a near seven-week low on Monday, as traders cut their positions ahead of the long-awaited LG Energy Solution’s $10.7 billion initial public offering and with more rate hike bets sapping risk appetite. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
Report: LG Energy Solution IPO Highly Oversubscribed

LG Chem's LG Energy Solution (LGES) IPO is heading towards a successful listing on the Korea Exchange (KRX) on January 27, 2022 as the country's biggest IPO ever. Reuters reports that the company attracted tremendous interest for shares priced at 300,000 won each - the maximum out of the 257,000-300,000 won range announced in 2021 - which will enable it to raise 12.8 trillion won ($10.76 billion) for 42.5 million shares or about 18.2% of the company.
Report: Honda And LG Energy Solution Plan US Battery JV

Honda and LG Chem's LG Energy Solution (LGES) might build a joint venture lithium-ion battery cell gigafactory in the U.S. The unofficial report about the reportedly planned investment was shared by South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper on Friday (via Automotive News). According to the article, the joint venture is expected...
LIC to open India's biggest IPO issue by mid-March - sources

MUMBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest insurer, could publish key details of its mammoth initial public offering (IPO) this month and begin issuing public shares by mid-March, government and banking officials told Reuters on Thursday. LIC's listing is set to be India's biggest ever IPO,...
