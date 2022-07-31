ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Bills schedule: Preseason opens against the Colts

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YnuW_0dlOxU9k00

Buffalo Bills schedule: Week 1 preseason

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Aug. 13 Colts 4:00 PM WIVB, WROC

Buffalo Bills roster outlook

We have to give general manager Brandon Beane and Co. a ton of credit for targeting areas of need and pouncing. Crowder is a major upgrade over last season’s version of Cole Beasley. He’ll team up with Diggs and an ascending Davis to form an elite wide receiver trio for MVP candidate Josh Allen.

Defensively, the acquisition of Von Miller will prove huge. Buffalo struggled in the pass-rush category a season ago . With one of the better secondaries in the NFL, this addition will loom large for the Super Bowl contenders.

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

Buffalo Bills schedule: 2022 preseason

Week 2 — Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Aug. 20 Broncos 1:00 PM WIVB, WROC

Week 3 — @ Caolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Friday, Aug. 26 @ Panthers 7:00 PM WIVB, WROC

Buffalo Bills schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEHbR_0dlOxU9k00
JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Buffalo Bills schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 1 — @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Sep. 8 @ Los Angeles Rams 8:20 PM NBC
  • Bills @ Rams point spread: Bills -1.0
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Bills 28

Week 2 — Tennessee Titans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Monday, Sep. 19 Titans 7:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Bills 30, Titans 23

Week 3 — @ Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 23
Also Read:
Buffalo Bills star QB Josh Allen looks to continue his ascension to superstardom

Week 4 — @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Ravens 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 31, Ravens 20
Also Read:
NFL games today: 2022 NFL schedule

Week 5 — Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 9 Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 35, Steelers 16

Week 6 — @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 16 @ Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 27

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 — Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 30 Packers 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Bills 27, Packers 24

Week 9 — @ New York Jets

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 6 @ Jets 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 28, Jets 20

Related: Ranking NFL defenses

Week 10 — Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 13 Vikings 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Bills 27, Vikings 17

Week 11 — Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 20 Browns 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 24, Browns 16

Week 12 — @ Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Nov. 24 @ Lions 12:30 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 38, Lions 10

Week 13 — @ New England Patriots

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Dec. 1 @ Patriots 8:15 PM Prime Video
  • Prediction: Patriots 17, Bills 16

Week 14 — New York Jets

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 11 Jets 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 35, Jets 13
Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

Week 15 — Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD Dolphins TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 17

Week 16 — @ Chicago Bears

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Bears 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 41, Bears 13

Week 17 — @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Monday, Jan. 2 @ Bengals 8:30 PM ESPN/ABC
  • Prediction: Bills 27, Bengals 24
Also Read:
NFL QB Rankings: Check our top-20 quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield makes list

Week 18 — New England Patriots

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD Patriots TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Bills 24, Patriots 13

Buffalo Bills schedule prediction: 14-3, 1st place in the AFC East

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPYhp_0dlOxU9k00
Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bills are even more loaded than last season, adding stud skill-position talent in that of running back James Cook, tight end O.J. Howard and wide receiver Jamison Crowder to the mix.

On defense, this might be the best unit in the entire NFL after the Bills picked up the likes of Von Miller to team up with what they already had a season ago.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever

The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
NFL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has taken to social media to weigh in on the Deshaun Watson decision. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, shared his reaction on Twitter. "You hired her, she made her decision. Respect it!!!" he...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Jets#Dolphins#American Football#Wroc Buffalo Bills#Mvp#Wroc Week 3#Democrat
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update

Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
hotnewhiphop.com

Deshaun Watson Suspension Elicits Outrage

Deshaun Watson is a controversial figure right now. After being accused of sexual assault by over 20 women, Watson came out and denied all of the allegations. Having said that, he has settled the vast majority of the lawsuits that were brought his way, and today, he was officially suspended for six games by the NFL.
NFL
FanSided

Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment

While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports

The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy