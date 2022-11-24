Buffalo Bills schedule: Huge Week 13 matchup against the Patriots

We have to give general manager Brandon Beane and Co. a ton of credit for targeting areas of need and pouncing. Crowder is a major upgrade over last season’s version of Cole Beasley. He’ll team up with Diggs and an ascending Davis to form an elite wide receiver trio for MVP candidate Josh Allen.
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Tom Brady wasn't interested in having a camera on him while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were huddled up. A FOX camera panned to him as a graphic was showing his career stats against the Cleveland Browns when Brady told it to go away. Brady is 7-1 against the Browns and...
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) are just about set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. The Week 12 matchup features two of the bottom AFC teams. While the Steelers are essentially out of the playoff race, the Colts are inching closer to being in the same tier.
The Buffalo Bills suffered a major blow to this season after Von Miller was diagnosed with a knee injury. The edge rusher suffered this injury during their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. While Miller did not suffer an ACL tear, there’s still a lot of questions about his availability for the rest of the year.
There have been a couple of crucial penalties in key moments by NFL teams so far on Sunday afternoon. Few, if any, were as bad as the one made by the Tennessee Titans. The Titans had a brutal "hit on a defenseless player" on a Bengals field goal attempt on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee was hit with a flag for hitting the longsnapper.
It’s been two days since the Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions in dramatic fashion on Thanksgiving Day. Bills fans have a lot to be thankful for with their team riding a two-game winning streak into a critical three-game stretch against the rest of the AFC East in December. But the win in Detroit didn’t come without major concerns for the organization and the fan base.
FOXBOROUGH – The last time the New England Patriots’ defense shared the field with the Buffalo Bills’ offense, it didn’t go well. Check that, the last two times New England faced Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Co. it went really bad. The Patriots have failed to...
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
