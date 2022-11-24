Buffalo Bills schedule: Huge Week 13 matchup against the Patriots

Buffalo Bills schedule

Week 13 — @ New England Patriots

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Dec. 1 @ Patriots 8:15 PM Prime Video

Prediction: Patriots 17, Bills 16

Buffalo Bills roster outlook

QB — Josh Allen , Case Keenum

RB — Devin Singletary, James Cook, Nyheim Hines, Taiwan Jones

WR — Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder, Khalil Shakir, Isaiah McKenzie

TE — Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney, Quintin Morris

NFL Power rankings: 7th

NFL defense rankings: 8th

We have to give general manager Brandon Beane and Co. a ton of credit for targeting areas of need and pouncing. Crowder is a major upgrade over last season’s version of Cole Beasley. He’ll team up with Diggs and an ascending Davis to form an elite wide receiver trio for MVP candidate Josh Allen.

Defensively, the acquisition of Von Miller will prove monumental. Buffalo struggled in the pass-rush category a season ago . With one of the better secondaries in the NFL, this addition will loom large for the Super Bowl contenders.

Buffalo Bills schedule: Season results

Week 1 — Buffalo Bills defeat Los Angeles Rams, 31-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Sep. 8 Bills 31, Rams 10 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Rams 31, Bills 28

Week 2 — Buffalo Bills beat the Tennessee Titans, 41-7

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Sep. 19 Bills 41, Titans 7 7:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: Bills 30, Titans 23

Week 3 — Buffalo Bills handed first 2022 loss by Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25 Dolphins 21, Bills 19 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 23

Week 4 — Buffalo Bills come back and beat Baltimore Ravens, 23-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 2 Bills 23, Ravens 20 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 27, Ravens 20

Week 5 — Buffalo Bills crush Pittsburgh Steelers, 38-3

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 9 Bills 38, Steelers 3 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 35, Steelers 16

Week 6 — Buffalo Bills outlast Kansas City Chiefs, 24-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 16 Bills 24, Chiefs 20 4:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 27

Week 8 – Buffalo Bills roll over Green Bay Packers, 27-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 30 Bills 27, Packers 17 8:20 PM NBC

Week 9 — Buffalo Bills lose to the New York Jets, 20-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 6 Jets 20, Bills 17 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 28, Jets 20

Week 10 — Buffalo Bills blow sure win versus Minnesota Vikings, 33-30

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 13 Vikings 33, Bills 30 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Bills 27, Vikings 17

Week 11 — Buffalo Bills beat Cleveland Browns, 31-23

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 20 Bills 31, Browns 23 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 24, Browns 16

Week 12 — Buffalo Bills beat Detroit Lions, 28-25

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Nov. 24 Bills 28, Lions 25 12:30 PM CBS

Point spread: Bills -10.0

Bills -10.0 Prediction: Bills 38, Lions 10

Buffalo Bills schedule

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Buffalo Bills schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 14 — New York Jets

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 11 Jets 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 35, Jets 13

Week 15 — Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD Dolphins TBD TBD

Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 17

Week 16 — @ Chicago Bears

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Bears 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 41, Bears 13

Week 17 — @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Jan. 2 @ Bengals 8:30 PM ESPN/ABC

Prediction: Bills 27, Bengals 24

Week 18 — New England Patriots

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD Patriots TBD TBD

Prediction: Bills 24, Patriots 13

Buffalo Bills schedule prediction: 14-3, 1st place in the AFC East

The Bills are even more loaded than last season, adding stud skill-position talent in that of running back James Cook, tight end O.J. Howard and wide receiver Jamison Crowder to the mix.

On defense, this might be the best unit in the entire NFL after the Bills picked up the likes of Von Miller to team up with what they already had a season ago.

