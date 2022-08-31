ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Trey Lance’s first test comes against Matt Eberflus’ Bears defense

By Vincent Frank
 3 hours ago

San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 1

Week 1 — @ Chicago Bears

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep 11 @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX

San Francisco 49ers roster outlook

  • QB — Trey Lance , Jimmy Garoppolo , Brock Purdy
  • RB — Elijah Mitchell, Trey Sermon, Jeff Wilson, Tyrion Davis-Price, Jordan Mason
  • FB — Kyle Juszczyk
  • TE — George Kittle, Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner
  • WR — Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Danny Gray, Ray-Ray McCloud

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in an interesting situation with both Lance and Garoppolo still on the roster. San Francisco looked to trade Garoppolo earlier in the offseason, but a shoulder injury impacted the team big time . He’s now returning to the team on a restructured contract to be Lance’s backup . The dynamics here should be interesting.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. still have one of the most-talented rosters in the NFL. On offense, it’s going to be all about whether Lance can prove he’s the guy under center.

Defensively, there’s a lot to like about this unit. Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Jimmie Ward headline the three levels with a nice mix of youngsters. This should be one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2022.

San Francisco 49ers season results

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Friday, Aug. 12 49ers 28, Packers 21 8:30 PM KPIX 5
Saturday, Aug. 20 49ers 17, Vikings 7 7:00 PM KPIX 5
Thursday, Aug. 25 Texans 17, 49ers 0 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

2022 San Francisco 49ers schedule

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 San Francisco 49ers. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 2 — Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 18 Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 28, Seahawks 17

Week 3: @ Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Broncos 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Broncos 31, 49ers 23

Week 4: Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Monday, Oct. 3 Rams 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: 49ers 28, Rams 23
Week 5: @ Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 9 @ Panthers 4:05 PM CbS
  • Prediction: 49ers 31, Panthers 17

Week 6: @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 16 @ Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 35, Falcons 17

Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23 Chiefs 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21

Week 8: @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Rams 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 20

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 13 Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Chargers 35, 49ers 24

Week 11: @ Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Monday, Nov. 21 @ Cardinals 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Cardinals 17

Week 12: New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 27 Saints 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Saints 16

Week 13: Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4 Dolphins 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 24, Dolphins 20

Week 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 11 Buccaneers 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 31, 49ers 24
Week 15: @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Dec. 15 @ Seahawks 8:15 PM Prime Video
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Seahawks 17

Week 16: Washington Commanders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24 Commanders 4:05 PM CBS
  • Prediction: 49ers 31, Commanders 16

Week 17: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV INFO
Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Raiders 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Raiders 27, 49ers 24

Week 18: Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD Cardinals TBD CBS
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Cardinals 20

San Francisco 49ers schedule prediction: 11-6, 2nd place in the NFC West

It’s really going to be all about the quarterback position in San Francisco. As we saw last season, this team can still make it far in the postseason with average QB play.

Still stingy on defense and boasting some elite skill-position players on offense, above-average quarterback play could make the difference. Whether there’s confidence in Lance providing that as a first-time full-time starter remains to be seen.

IN THIS ARTICLE
