ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco 49ers schedule: Trey Lance era begins against Packers to open preseason

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkByp_0dlOxTH100

San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 1 preseason

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Friday, Aug. 12 Packers 8:30 PM KPIX 5

San Francisco 49ers roster outlook

  • QB — Trey Lance , Jimmy Garoppolo
  • RB — Elijah Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty, Trey Sermon, Jeff Wilson, Tyrion Davis-Price
  • FB — Kyle Juszczyk
  • TE — George Kittle, Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner
  • WR — Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Danny Gray, Ray-Ray McCloud, Marcus Johnson, Malik Turner

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in an interesting situation with both Lance and Garoppolo still on the roster. San Francisco looked to trade Garoppolo earlier in the offseason, but a shoulder injury impacted the team big time .

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. still have one of the most-talented rosters in the NFL. On offense, it’s going to be all about whether Lance can prove he’s the guy under center.

Defensively, there’s a lot to like about this unit. Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Jimmie Ward headline the three levels with a nice mix of youngsters. This should be one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2022.

Find out where the San Francisco 49ers stand in our most-recent NFL power rankings

San Francisco 49ers schedule: 2022 preseason

Week 2 — @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Aug. 20 @ Vikings 7:00 PM KPIX 5

Week 3 — @ Houston Texans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Aug. 25 @ Texans 8:15 PM Amazon Prim

2022 San Francisco 49ers schedule

Week 1 — @ Chicago Bears

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep 11 @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JiEHa_0dlOxTH100
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 San Francisco 49ers. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 2 — Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 18 Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 28, Seahawks 17

Week 3: @ Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Broncos 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Broncos 31, 49ers 23

Week 4: Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Monday, Oct. 3 Rams 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: 49ers 28, Rams 23
Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

Week 5: @ Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 9 @ Panthers 4:05 PM CbS
  • Prediction: 49ers 31, Panthers 17

Week 6: @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 16 @ Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 35, Falcons 17

Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23 Chiefs 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21

Week 8: @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Rams 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 20

Week 9: Bye

Also Read:
NFL games today: 2022 NFL schedule

Week 10: Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 13 Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Chargers 35, 49ers 24

Week 11: @ Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Monday, Nov. 21 @ Cardinals 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Cardinals 17

Week 12: New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 27 Saints 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Saints 16

Week 13: Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4 Dolphins 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 24, Dolphins 20

Week 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 11 Buccaneers 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 31, 49ers 24
Also Read:
NFL QB Rankings: Check our top-20 quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield makes list

Week 15: @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Dec. 15 @ Seahawks 8:15 PM Prime Video
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Seahawks 17

Week 16: Washington Commanders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24 Commanders 4:05 PM CBS
  • Prediction: 49ers 31, Commanders 16

Week 17: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV INFO
Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Raiders 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Raiders 27, 49ers 24

Week 18: Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD Cardinals TBD CBS
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Cardinals 20

San Francisco 49ers schedule prediction: 11-6, 2nd place in the NFC West

It’s really going to be all about the quarterback position in San Francisco. As we saw last season, this team can still make it far in the postseason with average QB play.

Still stingy on defense and boasting some elite skill-position players on offense, above-average quarterback play could make the difference. Whether there’s confidence in Lance providing that as a first-time full-time starter remains to be seen.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever

The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
NFL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has taken to social media to weigh in on the Deshaun Watson decision. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, shared his reaction on Twitter. "You hired her, she made her decision. Respect it!!!" he...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#49ers#Saints#American Football#Texans#Amazon Prim
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update

Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment

While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
ARLINGTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

A.J. Brown Calls Out Titans In Response To Deebo Samuel's 49ers Deal

A.J. Brown responded to reports that the San Francisco 49ers have signed Deebo Samuel to a three-year, $73.5 million deal by throwing shade at his former team, the Tennessee Titans. $58.1 million of Samuel's contract is guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown was traded to the Eagles, earlier this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Browns GM Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

The Cleveland Browns will draw criticism for acquiring Deshaun Watson amid numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct before awarding him a record-breaking contract that defers payment to limit financial punishment for a potential suspension this season. Despite these allegations, Browns general manager Andrew Berry praised his new quarterback's character.
CLEVELAND, OH
AthlonSports.com

Cowboys Wide Receiver Exits Training Camp With Injury, Carted Off Field

A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during Monday's practice. James Washington was running a go route vs. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs. Washington and Diggs collided when making a play on the ball, and Washington landed awkwardly as a result. "Cowboys WR James...
ARLINGTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy