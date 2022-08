San Francisco 49ers schedule: Trey Lance era begins against Packers to open preseason

San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 1 preseason

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Friday, Aug. 12 Packers 8:30 PM KPIX 5

San Francisco 49ers roster outlook

QB — Trey Lance , Jimmy Garoppolo

RB — Elijah Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty, Trey Sermon, Jeff Wilson, Tyrion Davis-Price

FB — Kyle Juszczyk

TE — George Kittle, Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner

WR — Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Danny Gray, Ray-Ray McCloud, Marcus Johnson, Malik Turner

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in an interesting situation with both Lance and Garoppolo still on the roster. San Francisco looked to trade Garoppolo earlier in the offseason, but a shoulder injury impacted the team big time .

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. still have one of the most-talented rosters in the NFL. On offense, it’s going to be all about whether Lance can prove he’s the guy under center.

Defensively, there’s a lot to like about this unit. Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Jimmie Ward headline the three levels with a nice mix of youngsters. This should be one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2022.

San Francisco 49ers schedule: 2022 preseason

Week 2 — @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Aug. 20 @ Vikings 7:00 PM KPIX 5

Week 3 — @ Houston Texans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Aug. 25 @ Texans 8:15 PM Amazon Prim

2022 San Francisco 49ers schedule

Week 1 — @ Chicago Bears

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep 11 @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX

49ers @ Bears point spread: San Francisco -6.5

Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 27, Bears 17

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 San Francisco 49ers. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 2 — Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 18 Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX

Prediction: 49ers 28, Seahawks 17

Week 3: @ Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Broncos 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Broncos 31, 49ers 23

Week 4: Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Oct. 3 Rams 8:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: 49ers 28, Rams 23

Week 5: @ Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 9 @ Panthers 4:05 PM CbS

Prediction: 49ers 31, Panthers 17

Week 6: @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 16 @ Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: 49ers 35, Falcons 17

Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 Chiefs 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21

Week 8: @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Rams 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 20

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 13 Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Chargers 35, 49ers 24

Week 11: @ Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Nov. 21 @ Cardinals 8:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: 49ers 27, Cardinals 17

Week 12: New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 27 Saints 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: 49ers 27, Saints 16

Week 13: Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 4 Dolphins 4:05 PM FOX

Prediction: 49ers 24, Dolphins 20

Week 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 11 Buccaneers 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: Buccaneers 31, 49ers 24

Week 15: @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Dec. 15 @ Seahawks 8:15 PM Prime Video

Prediction: 49ers 27, Seahawks 17

Week 16: Washington Commanders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Dec. 24 Commanders 4:05 PM CBS

Prediction: 49ers 31, Commanders 16

Week 17: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV INFO Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Raiders 4:05 PM FOX

Prediction: Raiders 27, 49ers 24

Week 18: Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD Cardinals TBD CBS

Prediction: 49ers 27, Cardinals 20

San Francisco 49ers schedule prediction: 11-6, 2nd place in the NFC West

It’s really going to be all about the quarterback position in San Francisco. As we saw last season, this team can still make it far in the postseason with average QB play.

Still stingy on defense and boasting some elite skill-position players on offense, above-average quarterback play could make the difference. Whether there’s confidence in Lance providing that as a first-time full-time starter remains to be seen.

