San Francisco 49ers schedule: Riding high against struggling Carolina Panthers

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in an interesting situation now that QB1 Trey Lance is lost for the remainder of the season due to a broken ankle. Jimmy Garoppolo now takes over under center after he surprisingly returned to the 49ers on a restructured deal during the offseason.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. still have one of the most-talented rosters in the NFL. On offense, it’s going to be all about whether Garoppolo can take the keys from Lance with the vast amount of weapons this unit still boasts.
Defensively, there’s a lot to like about this unit. Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Jimmie Ward headline the three levels with a nice mix of youngsters. This should be one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2022.
On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
Earlier this week, a new report emerged suggesting Tom Brady hired a divorce lawyer only after Gisele did so. According to the latest report from PEOPLE, though, it was Gisele who first hired a divorce lawyer. The report suggested Brady did so in response and that he doesn't want to...
The Denver Broncos are a complete mess right now. Despite the fact that they’ve won two games, they should have won a third on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, especially with KJ Hamler WIDE OPEN. How much of it is on Russell Wilson? Well, he’s thrown over just...
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say.
A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has suffered a severe injury that could sideline him for the season. According to ESPN's Ian Fitzsimmons, the junior is out indefinitely with a broken bone in his throwing hand. Although he's not officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, Johnson won't return anytime soon.
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Amazon Prime has put out some great programming: "Reacher," "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Boys," "Fleabag" and "Jack Ryan" are some of their offerings.
They probably won't too much crowing about the first half of Thursday night's game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.
...
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
The Broncos vs. Seahawks game was bad. Really, really bad. The Colts won 12-9, which seems like a really exciting baseball game score. But no, it’s a football game score, which shouldn’t happen. Ever. Neither team managed to score a single touchdown despite actually having extra time to...
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
There was a lot of debate about what the Patriots should do after learning that starting quarterback, Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in the game against the Ravens and who should start in his absence. Although the ultimate decision was made by Bill Belichick, who chose Brian Hoyer to fill in, members of the media and fanbase still felt the better decision was to go with rookie Bailey Zappe.
UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson during the off-season, as well as his signing of a contract valued at $245 million (with $165 million guaranteed), was supposed to usher in a new golden era for the franchise. But the season to date has been more of a golden shower — and after the team's utterly humiliating 12-9 overtime home loss to the pathetic Indianapolis Colts on the October 6 edition of Thursday Night Football, fans on Twitter are unleashing their wrath.
Week 5 is an important one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is a big game for the team as they are 1-3 and their season could be hanging in the balance these next few weeks. It is also the first start of Kenny Pickett’s career after he was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The San Francisco 49ers head to North Carolina for a showdown with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Panthers prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a significant 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on...
The Denver Broncos lost second-year RB Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last weekend and have called on a former Minnesota Viking for help. That’s Latavius Murray, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018. Joining Denver marks five teams in nine years for Murray,...
Comments / 7