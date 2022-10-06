San Francisco 49ers schedule: Riding high against struggling Carolina Panthers

San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 5

In Week 5 of the San Francisco 49ers schedule, the team heads on the road to take on a bad Carolina Panthers team after disposing of the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 9 @ Panthers 4:05 PM CbS

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

49ers -6.5 Over/under: 49.0

Prediction: 49ers 27, Panthers 10

San Francisco 49ers roster outlook

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in an interesting situation now that QB1 Trey Lance is lost for the remainder of the season due to a broken ankle. Jimmy Garoppolo now takes over under center after he surprisingly returned to the 49ers on a restructured deal during the offseason.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. still have one of the most-talented rosters in the NFL. On offense, it’s going to be all about whether Garoppolo can take the keys from Lance with the vast amount of weapons this unit still boasts.

Defensively, there’s a lot to like about this unit. Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Jimmie Ward headline the three levels with a nice mix of youngsters. This should be one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2022.

San Francisco 49ers schedule: Season results

Week 1 — San Francisco 49ers lose to Chicago Bears, 19-10

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep 11 Bears 19, 49ers 10 1:00 PM FOX

49ers @ Bears point spread: San Francisco -6.5

San Francisco -6.5 Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 27, Bears 17

Week 2 — 49ers crush Seattle Seahawks 27-7

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 18 49ers 27, Seahawks 7 4:05 PM FOX

Seahawks @ 49ers point spread: 49ers -8.5

49ers -8.5 Prediction: 49ers 28, Seahawks 17

Week 3: 49ers stumble in boring loss to Broncos, 11-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25 Broncos 11, 49ers 10 8:20 PM NBC

49ers @ Broncos point spread: 49ers +2.5

49ers +2.5 Sportsnaut’s prediction: Broncos 31, 49ers 23

Week 4 — San Francisco 49ers defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 24-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Oct. 3 49ers 24, Rams 9 8:15 PM ESPN

Rams @ 49 point spread: San Francisco -2.0

San Francisco -2.0 Prediction: 49ers 27, Rams 24

2022 San Francisco 49ers schedule

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 San Francisco 49ers. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 6: @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 16 @ Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: 49ers 35, Falcons 17

Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 Chiefs 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21

Week 8: @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Rams 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 20

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 13 Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Chargers 35, 49ers 24

Week 11: @ Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Nov. 21 @ Cardinals 8:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: 49ers 27, Cardinals 17

Week 12: New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 27 Saints 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: 49ers 27, Saints 16

Week 13: Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 4 Dolphins 4:05 PM FOX

Prediction: 49ers 24, Dolphins 20

Week 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 11 Buccaneers 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: Buccaneers 31, 49ers 24

Week 15: @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Dec. 15 @ Seahawks 8:15 PM Prime Video

Prediction: 49ers 27, Seahawks 17

Week 16: Washington Commanders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Dec. 24 Commanders 4:05 PM CBS

Prediction: 49ers 31, Commanders 16

Week 17: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV INFO Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Raiders 4:05 PM FOX

Prediction: 49ers 27, Raiders 24

Week 18: Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD Cardinals TBD CBS

Prediction: 49ers 27, Cardinals 20

San Francisco 49ers schedule prediction: 12-5, 1st place in the NFC West

It’s really going to be all about the quarterback position in San Francisco. As we saw last season, this team can still make it far in the postseason with average QB play.

Still stingy on defense and boasting some elite skill-position players on offense, above-average quarterback play could make the difference.

