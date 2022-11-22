ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Jimmy Garoppolo goes for fourth straight win

By Vincent Frank
 3 days ago

San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 12

Week 12: New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 27 vs Saints 4:25 PM FOX
  • 49ers vs Saints point spread: 49ers -8.5
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Saints 16

San Francisco 49ers roster outlook

  • QB — Jimmy Garoppolo , Brock Purdy, Trey Lance ( out for season )
  • RB — Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Tyrion Davis-Price (injured), Jordan Mason
  • FB — Kyle Juszczyk
  • TE — George Kittle, Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner
  • WR — Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Danny Gray, Ray-Ray McCloud
  • NFL power rankings — 6th
  • NFL defense rankings — 1st

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in an interesting situation now that QB1 Trey Lance is lost for the remainder of the season due to a broken ankle. Jimmy Garoppolo now takes over under center after he surprisingly returned to the 49ers on a restructured deal during the offseason.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. still have one of the most-talented rosters in the NFL. On offense, it’s going to be all about whether Garoppolo can take the keys from Lance with the vast amount of weapons this unit still boasts. The addition of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey adds another layer to this.

Defensively, there’s a lot to like about this unit. Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Jimmie Ward headline the three levels with a nice mix of youngsters. This should be one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2022.

San Francisco 49ers schedule: Season results

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — San Francisco 49ers lose to Chicago Bears, 19-10

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep 11 Bears 19, 49ers 10 1:00 PM FOX

Week 2 — 49ers crush Seattle Seahawks 27-7

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 18 49ers 27, Seahawks 7 4:05 PM FOX
  • Seahawks @ 49ers point spread: 49ers -8.5
  • Prediction: 49ers 28, Seahawks 17

Week 3: 49ers stumble in boring loss to Broncos, 11-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25 Broncos 11, 49ers 10 8:20 PM NBC
  • 49ers @ Broncos point spread: 49ers +2.5
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Broncos 31, 49ers 23

Week 4 — San Francisco 49ers defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 24-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Monday, Oct. 3 49ers 24, Rams 9 8:15 PM ESPN

Week 5 — San Francisco 49ers blast Carolina Panthers, 37-15

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 9 49ers 37, Panthers 15 4:05 PM CbS
  • Point spread: 49ers -6.5
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Panthers 10
Week 6 — San Francisco 49ers lose to the Atlanta Falcons, 28-14

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14 1:00 PM FOX
  • Point spread: -6.5
  • Prediction: 49ers 35, Falcons 17

Week 7 — San Francisco 49ers smashed by Chiefs, 44-23

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23 Chiefs 44, 49ers 23 4:25 PM FOX
  • Point spread: Chiefs -1.5
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21

Week 8 — San Francisco 49ers pound Rams, 31-14

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 30 49ers 31, Rams 14 4:25 PM FOX

Week 10 — San Francisco 49ers slow down Chargers for 22-16 win

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 13 49ers 22, Chargers 16 8:20 PM NBC
  • Chargers @ 49ers point spread: San Francisco -3.5
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Chargers 24

Week 11: San Francisco 49ers destroy Arizona Cardinals in 38-10 win

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Monday, Nov. 21 49ers 38, Cardinals 10 8:15 PM ESPN
Located at Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City
  • 49ers @ Cardinals point spread: San Francisco -8.5
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Cardinals 17

2022 San Francisco 49ers schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9J02_0dlOxTH100
Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 San Francisco 49ers. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 13: Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4 Dolphins 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 24, Dolphins 20

Week 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 11 Buccaneers 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 31, 49ers 24
Week 15: @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Dec. 15 @ Seahawks 8:15 PM Prime Video
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Seahawks 17

Week 16: Washington Commanders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24 Commanders 4:05 PM CBS
  • Prediction: 49ers 31, Commanders 16

Week 17: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV INFO
Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Raiders 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Raiders 24

Week 18: Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD Cardinals TBD CBS
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Cardinals 20

San Francisco 49ers schedule prediction: 12-5, 1st place in the NFC West

It’s really going to be all about the quarterback position in San Francisco. As we saw last season, this team can still make it far in the postseason with average QB play.

Still stingy on defense and boasting some elite skill-position players on offense, above-average quarterback play could make the difference.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

