ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

San Francisco 49ers schedule: Jimmy Garoppolo back in driver’s seat vs Broncos

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkByp_0dlOxTH100

San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 3

Week 3: @ Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Broncos 8:20 PM NBC
  • 49ers @ Broncos point spread: 49ers +2.5
  • Over/under: 43
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Broncos 31, 49ers 23

San Francisco 49ers roster outlook

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in an interesting situation now that QB1 Trey Lance is lost for the remainder of the season due to a broken ankle. Jimmy Garoppolo now takes over under center after he surprisingly returned to the 49ers on a restructured deal during the offseason.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. still have one of the most-talented rosters in the NFL. On offense, it’s going to be all about whether Garoppolo can take the keys from Lance with the vast amount of weapons this unit still boasts.

Defensively, there’s a lot to like about this unit. Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Jimmie Ward headline the three levels with a nice mix of youngsters. This should be one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2022.

Find out where the San Francisco 49ers stand in our most-recent NFL power rankings

San Francisco 49ers schedule: Season results

Week 1 — San Francisco 49ers lose to Chicago Bears, 19-10

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep 11 Bears 19, 49ers 10 1:00 PM FOX
  • 49ers @ Bears point spread: San Francisco -6.5
  • 49ers @ Bears over/under: 38
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 27, Bears 17

Week 2 — 49ers crush Seattle Seahawks 27-7

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 18 49ers 27, Seahawks 7 4:05 PM FOX
  • Seahawks @ 49ers point spread: 49ers -8.5
  • Over/under: 39.5
  • Prediction: 49ers 28, Seahawks 17

2022 San Francisco 49ers schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JiEHa_0dlOxTH100
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 San Francisco 49ers. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 4: Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Monday, Oct. 3 Rams 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: 49ers 28, Rams 23
Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

Week 5: @ Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 9 @ Panthers 4:05 PM CbS
  • Prediction: 49ers 31, Panthers 17

Week 6: @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 16 @ Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 35, Falcons 17

Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23 Chiefs 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21

Week 8: @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Rams 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 20

Week 9: Bye

Also Read:
NFL games today: MNF doubleheader starts with Titans visiting Buffalo

Week 10: Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 13 Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Chargers 35, 49ers 24

Week 11: @ Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Monday, Nov. 21 @ Cardinals 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Cardinals 17

Week 12: New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 27 Saints 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Saints 16

Week 13: Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4 Dolphins 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 24, Dolphins 20

Week 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 11 Buccaneers 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 31, 49ers 24
Also Read:
NFL QB Rankings: Justin Herbert ascends while Tua Tagovailoa starts swimming with the big fish

Week 15: @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Dec. 15 @ Seahawks 8:15 PM Prime Video
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Seahawks 17

Week 16: Washington Commanders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24 Commanders 4:05 PM CBS
  • Prediction: 49ers 31, Commanders 16

Week 17: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV INFO
Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Raiders 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Raiders 24

Week 18: Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD Cardinals TBD CBS
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Cardinals 20

San Francisco 49ers schedule prediction: 11-6, 2nd place in the NFC West

It’s really going to be all about the quarterback position in San Francisco. As we saw last season, this team can still make it far in the postseason with average QB play.

Still stingy on defense and boasting some elite skill-position players on offense, above-average quarterback play could make the difference. Whether there’s confidence in Lance providing that as a first-time full-time starter remains to be seen.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 7

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Praying For Shannon Sharpe On Sunday

Shannon Sharpe is very outspoken on television, but the former NFL star turned media personality opted to stay quiet about a personal health battle for years. Sharpe revealed on Sunday that he previously battled prostate cancer. "In 2016, Shannon Sharpe privately battled prostate cancer. Today on FOX NFL Sunday, he...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#49ers#Dolphins#American Football#Nbc
The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele News

Relationships are always difficult, especially ones in the public eye. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are really in the public eye, too. Everything the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel does is written about and dissected apart. This week, reports surfaced, revealing that Brady and Gisele have been living...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News

With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLS
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Details Emerging From Erin Andrews' Terrifying News

News of Erin Andrews being in a car with a driver who fell asleep behind the wheel went viral on social media earlier this week. The veteran Fox Sports reporter has provided some details on the terrifying event. Andrews explained what happened on her podcast with Charissa Thompson. “I’m typing,...
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cryptic O.J. Simpson News

An O.J. Simpson story is reportedly coming soon. Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is teasing an upcoming story about the former NFL running back. Simpson, who was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, was back in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Calling For Kicker To Be Cut Sunday

The Cleveland Browns collapsed late in the fourth quarter of a stunning 31-30 loss to the New York Jets. A lot went wrong during the game's closing two minutes, but some fans are fixating on one moment that started the meltdown. Cleveland appeared to ice the victory when Nick Chubb...
CLEVELAND, OH
102.5 The Bone

Broncos fans boo head coach Nathaniel Hackett, mockingly count down play clock in ugly win over Texans

The Denver Broncos won on Sunday. But it wasn't pretty. A series of game management miscues prompted boos from the Denver crowd in rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett's home debut. Then, in a remarkable turn by the home crowd, Broncos fans frustrated by repeated delay-of-game penalties to start the season mockingly counted down the game clock in the game's final moments — while Denver had the ball.
DENVER, CO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy