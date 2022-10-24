San Francisco 49ers schedule: Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers visit Rams in Week 8

San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 8
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Rams 4:25 PM FOX San Francisco 49ers roster outlook QB — Jimmy Garoppolo , Brock Purdy, Trey Lance ( out for season ) RB — Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell (injured), Jeff Wilson, Tyrion Davis-Price (injured), Jordan Mason, Tevin Coleman FB — Kyle Juszczyk TE — George Kittle, Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner, Tyler Kroft WR — Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Danny Gray, Ray-Ray McCloud Defense — San Francisco 49ers defense is ranked 1st heading into Week 5 — 13th NFL power rankings
The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in an interesting situation now that QB1 Trey Lance is lost for the remainder of the season due to a broken ankle. Jimmy Garoppolo now takes over under center after he surprisingly returned to the 49ers on a restructured deal during the offseason.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. still have one of the most-talented rosters in the NFL. On offense, it’s going to be all about whether Garoppolo can take the keys from Lance with the vast amount of weapons this unit still boasts. The addition of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey adds another layer to this.
Defensively, there’s a lot to like about this unit. Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Jimmie Ward headline the three levels with a nice mix of youngsters. This should be one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2022.
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Season results Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Week 1 — San Francisco 49ers lose to Chicago Bears, 19-10 Week 2 — 49ers crush Seattle Seahawks 27-7 Seahawks @ 49ers point spread: 49ers -8.5 Prediction: 49ers 28, Seahawks 17 Week 3: 49ers stumble in boring loss to Broncos, 11-10
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25 Broncos 11, 49ers 10 8:20 PM NBC 49ers @ Broncos point spread: 49ers +2.5 Sportsnaut’s prediction: Broncos 31, 49ers 23 Week 4 — San Francisco 49ers defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 24-9 Week 5 — San Francisco 49ers blast Carolina Panthers, 37-15 Point spread: 49ers -6.5 Prediction: 49ers 27, Panthers 10 Week 6 — San Francisco 49ers lose to the Atlanta Falcons, 28-14
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14 1:00 PM FOX Point spread: -6.5 Prediction: 49ers 35, Falcons 17 Week 7 — San Francisco 49ers smashed by Chiefs, 44-23 Point spread: Chiefs -1.5 Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21 2022 San Francisco 49ers schedule Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 San Francisco 49ers. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.
Week 9: Bye Week 10: Los Angeles Chargers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 13 Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM NBC Prediction: Chargers 35, 49ers 24 Week 11: @ Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City)
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Nov. 21 @ Cardinals 8:15 PM ESPN Prediction: 49ers 27, Cardinals 17 Week 12: New Orleans Saints
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 27 Saints 4:25 PM FOX Prediction: 49ers 27, Saints 16 Week 13: Miami Dolphins
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 4 Dolphins 4:05 PM FOX Prediction: 49ers 24, Dolphins 20 Week 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 11 Buccaneers 4:25 PM FOX Prediction: Buccaneers 31, 49ers 24 Week 15: @ Seattle Seahawks
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Dec. 15 @ Seahawks 8:15 PM Prime Video Prediction: 49ers 27, Seahawks 17 Week 16: Washington Commanders
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Dec. 24 Commanders 4:05 PM CBS Prediction: 49ers 31, Commanders 16 Week 17: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Date Game Time (ET) TV INFO Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Raiders 4:05 PM FOX Prediction: 49ers 27, Raiders 24 Week 18: Arizona Cardinals
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD Cardinals TBD CBS Prediction: 49ers 27, Cardinals 20 San Francisco 49ers schedule prediction: 12-5, 1st place in the NFC West
It’s really going to be all about the quarterback position in San Francisco. As we saw last season, this team can still make it far in the postseason with average QB play.
Still stingy on defense and boasting some elite skill-position players on offense, above-average quarterback play could make the difference.
