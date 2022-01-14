ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australian firm fires employee for leak of TV anchors' Djokovic rant

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuoM2_0dlOsQRn00

Jan 14 (Reuters) - An Australia-based media technology company has fired an employee accused of leaking a video of two television presenters privately criticising tennis player Novak Djokovic, whose Australian visa was cancelled on Friday.

Ai-Media Technologies (AIM.AX), which provides captioning and transcription services, did not identify the employee.

The expletive-laden video, leaked this week, showed anchors at Seven West Media's (SWM.AX) 7NEWS discussing Djokovic's COVID-19 status and visa application in an off-air conversation, condemning him as being deceptive. read more

The video appears to have been recorded without the news presenters' knowledge and was widely viewed on social media, with many people voicing support for the anchors. Seven also defended the presenters, saying the act of recording the video broke state laws.

"Ai-Media has identified that an employee working remotely due to the COVID-19 outbreak was responsible for the unauthorised distribution of the content," the company said in a statement.

"The person is no longer employed by Ai-Media," the company confirmed in an email to Reuters.

There was no immediate comment from the employee.

Cancelling Djokovic's visa on Friday, the Australian government said the world number one - who has not been vaccinated for COVID- 19 -- may pose a health risk. read more

Djokovic arrived in Australia last week, chasing his 21st Grand Slam title at next week's Australian Open. He was held in immigration detention until a judge on Monday quashed a decision by the federal government to revoke his visa, but the Australian government revoked it for a second time on Friday.

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Robert Birsel and Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
KSAT 12

Video: Enormous crab snaps golfer’s club in half in Australia

CHRISTMAS ISLAND, Aus. – A golfer in Australia got an unexpected handicap in the form of an enormous crab. The robber crab, also known as a coconut crab, climbed up one man’s golf bag and perched itself among the clubs. Kerry Buhner, the wife of the man who...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: the situation is risky now

The stake was only to have the consent to participate in the Australian Open 2022, with a medical exemption given the two doses of vaccine not carried out but the COVID contracted in a very recent period like the month of December; the risks that the athlete could run, however, were different and are now all occurring.
TENNIS
AFP

Australian Open chief defends 'optional' Covid tests

Australian Open chiefs said Thursday that their Covid measures were working after several players questioned the "optional" testing policy at the Grand Slam.  His remarks threw another spotlight on Covid policies at the Australian Open, which were already under scrutiny following the saga of deported defending champion Novak Djokovic. 
TENNIS
Reuters

New Zealand ship arrives with water for parched Tonga

WELLINGTON/SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A New Zealand navy ship carrying 250,000 litres of water arrived in Tonga on Friday, bringing life-saving supplies for the South Pacific archipelago six days after it was devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami that polluted its water sources. As help from abroad started...
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anchors#Australian Government#Ai Media Technologies#West Media#Ai Media#Covid 19#Timothy Heritage
The Independent

Mexican TV anchor wins legions of fans for screaming at anti-vaxxers on air

Mexican TV anchor Leonardo Schwebel won legions of new fans after he screamed at anti-vaxxers on air. Earlier this week, the Telediario Guadalajara presenter screamed at the camera that “if you’re anti-vax, you’re a moron” and told those refusing to be inoculated to at least wear a mask properly. “Sometimes you have to shout for people to get on,” Mr Schwebel said after the clip went viral on social media. “If I had said it normally — ‘sir, please, please, put on the mask, I ask you please, believe me,’ I would not be here with you today.”“You damned...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Former F1 team boss Jordan scraps pursuit of UK's Playtech

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Former Formula One team boss Eddie Jordan has withdrawn from making a potential offer to buy British gambling software maker Playtech (PTEC.L), a company related to the Irish businessman said on Friday. Jordan's JKO Play consortium, also led by former Scientific Games (SGMS.O) executive Keith O'Loughlin,...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Behind Australian Judges Ruling for Allowing Novak Djokovic Deportation

The drama surrounding tennis star Novak Djokovic continues after he was deported from Australia over the weekend due to the nation's COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Djokovic was forced to leave the country on the eve of what was to be his first match in defense of his Australian Open title after three judges ruled in favor of his removal and revealed their reasoning for doing so. Adding to his woes, a law recently passed in France is putting his chances of defending his French Open title in jeopardy. The director of Marist's Center for Sports Communication, Jane McManus, joined Cheddar to discuss the ongoing fallout.
TENNIS
Reuters

Rio Tinto shares slump as Serbia pulls plug on its $2.4 bln lithium project

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Rio Tinto tumbled on Friday after Serbia revoked its lithium exploration licences over environmental concerns, hurting the Anglo-Australian miner's ambition to become Europe's largest supplier of the metal used in electric vehicles. The decision by Serbia comes as it approaches a general election...
WORLD
The Independent

Judges didn't consider 'wisdom' of deporting Novak Djokovic

Three Australian Federal Court judges on Thursday revealed their reasons for backing a government order to deport tennis star Novak Djokovic explaining they did not consider the “merits or wisdom of the decision.”The judges on Sunday unanimously endorsed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to deport the 34-year-old Serb following an urgent court challenge on the eve of what was to be Djokovic’s first match in defense of his Australian Open title. Djokovic accepted the verdict and flew from Melbourne to the United Arab Emirates hours later.Chief Justice James Allsop and Justices James Besanko and David O’Callaghan on Thursday...
TENNIS
Reuters

'Bat Out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Meat Loaf, the singer best known for the “Bat Out of Hell” album, has died at the age of 74, a statement on his official Facebook page said on Friday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

283K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy