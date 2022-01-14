Centennial High School closed on Friday after student drives into building

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police responded Thursday to a report of a vehicle that had driven into Centennial High School.

Officers have arrested the 17-year-old student who drove his vehicle through the glass doors of Centennial High School at 8:41 p.m. in Franklin.

The student has been charged with aggravated vandalism over $10,000, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash, and felony evading.

Officers tracked down the car a short time after the incident on I-65. After a brief pursuit, the driver was taken into custody just after 9 p.m.

Authorities said no one was injured during this incident.

Centennial’s campus will be closed on Friday to assess and repair damage but the scheduled basketball game will proceed as planned.