Greg McElroy came to the defense of Stetson Bennett IV on Wednesday, moments after the Georgia quarterback announced his return to the program in 2022. Bennett’s place in Bulldogs history was already secured as he guided them to their 1st national championship since the 1980 season. While he stated his intent to play football at some level in 2022, he kept his plans close to the vest before making his official announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, less than a week and a half after the championship against Alabama.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO