3 Indianapolis Colts QB options for the 2022 season

In a surprising development, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard would not commit to quarterback Carson Wentz when meeting with the media in his season-ending press conference after their Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“When we made the decision to make a move on Carson, at the time of the decision, we felt good about it,” Ballard told reporters . “And I still don’t regret the decision at the time. I won’t make a comment on who’s going to be here next year and who’s not going to be here next year.”

That’s obviously not an endorsement of Wentz less than a calendar year after the Colts exhausted a first-round pick and change to bring in the former Pro Bowl signal caller.

On the field, Wentz played pretty well for the most part in his first season with Indianapolis. However, he struggled down the stretch. That included a disastrous performance in a season-ending Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars .

We’re now hearing reports that the Colts are set to trade or release Wentz ahead of mid-March — furthering the narrative that their trade for the quarterback was ill-fated. If so, we look at Indianapolis Colts QB options for the 2022 season.

Indianapolis Colts bring in Teddy Bridgewater

It was noted back in December that Bridgewater is looking for $25 million annually once free agency starts. He’s not going to get that from his current Denver Broncos squad. Heck, it would be an absolute shock if the former Pro Bowler received anywhere near that from another team given what promises to be a robust trade market at quarterback. It’s also an open question whether Teddy would even be an upgrade over Wentz.

Carson Wentz stats: 62.4% completion, 3,563 yards, 28 total TD, 7 INT, 94.6 rating

62.4% completion, 3,563 yards, 28 total TD, 7 INT, 94.6 rating Teddy Bridgewater stats: 66.9% completion, 3,052 yards, 20 total TD, 7 INT, 94.9 rating

Those are similar numbers. They also lead us to believe that Indianapolis could swoop in and land Bridgewater on a team-friendly deal while picking up a young quarterback after the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis Colts trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

Coming off his second NFC Championship Game appearance in three seasons, Jimmy Garoppolo will be dealt from the 49ers here within the next few weeks. Both the quarterback and his team had made it clear that Trey Lance is the future under center in Northern California, leading to increased trade chatter.

“I was talking to John (Lynch) yesterday about finding the right destination. I just want to go to a place where they want to win.” Jimmy Garoppolo to reporters (February 1, 2022)

Garoppolo’s stats might leave a lot to be desired. But he’s a proven winner. The Super Bowl signal caller has posted a career 33-14 regular-season record as a starter . Since Andrew Luck’s retirement ahead of the 2019 season, Colts quarterbacks are a combined 27-22. It would also likely cost Indianapolis a second-round pick and change to pry Garoppolo from San Francisco. That must be taken into account given the team’s lack of draft pick assets.

Indianapolis Colts pull off blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider met with owner Jody Allen after their disastrous 2021 season came to an end. Unlike previous season-ending meetings, it wasn’t just to focus on the future with Russell Wilson under center. In short, Seattle might have to choose between Carroll and Wilson. There’s clear indications that a split could be in the cards .

If so, the Colts need to jump at this possibility. Even if it means sending multiple future first-round picks and young players to Seattle, adding Wilson to the mix would change the fortune of the franchise. In reality, Chris Ballard and Co. are in quarterback purgatory. They have been since Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement ahead of the 2019 season.

Moving off Wentz as well as a couple youngsters in right tackle Braden Smith and edge rusher Kwity Paye could get the ball moving in this regard. From there, the Colts offer up their first-round picks in 2023 and 2024 as well as other Day 2 picks to make it work.

