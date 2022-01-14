ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

By Koh Gui Qing
Reuters
 5 days ago
NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy.

A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall below a medium-term target cast another pall on Wall Street. read more

By early evening, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS)had shed 0.36%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) closed down 1.01% and had its worst week since Nov. 26, weighed in part by declines in technology stocks.

In the United States, a spate of bargain hunting toward the end of the day helped stocks to narrow losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 0.56%, the S&P 500 (.SPX)ended flat, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)flipped into the black, rising 0.59%.

"We are now entering a period where the Federal Reserve will engage in a never-before-seen experiment: raising interest rates off zero and reducing the size of its balance sheet in the same year," said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

"The market is still left wondering what results will come from their decisions," Colas said.

In line with expectations of rising rates, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields jumped to 1.7859%, rebounding toward a two-year high of 1.8080% struck earlier this week. Two-year Treasury yields hit a high of 0.9730%, a level last seen in February last 2020.

European bond yields also rose in choppy trade as investors focused on monetary policy tightening by central banks, though sharp falls in Germany's benchmark 10-year yield earlier this week led it to notch its biggest weekly fall in 10 weeks.

Meanwhile, in Asia, the five-year Japanese government bond yield jumped to its highest since January 2016 and the yen rose after a Reuters report that Bank of Japan policymakers are debating how soon they can start an eventual interest rate hike.

Such a move could come even before inflation hits the bank's 2% target, sources said.

The dollar, which has been slugged by a three-day selling spree as investors bet that expectations of rate rises are already priced into the currency, finally steadied on Friday.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, bounced 0.34% to 95.167, pulling away further from a two-month low hit this week.

A bounce in the dollar dragged on the euro , which lost 0.34% to 1.14135.

Sterling also slipped 0.22% to 1.36780, taking a breather after this week's rally that pushed it to a 2-1/2-month high.

GDP data on Friday showed that Britain's economy grew faster than expected in November and its output finally surpassed its level before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown. read more

Asian shares had fallen overnight after Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Thursday became the most senior central banker to indicate the Fed will hike rates in March. read more

Other Fed officials have shown their willingness to raise rates, after data this week showed U.S. consumer prices surged 7% year-on-year. read more

Bucking the weakness in equity markets, oil futures rose again, on course for a fourth weekly gain, boosted by supply constraints.

Brent crude futures rallied 1.9% to a two-and-a-half month high of $86.44 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 2.6% to $84.28. Both Brent and U.S. futures entered overbought territory for the first time since late October.

Rising bond yields weighed on non-yielding gold, with spot gold down 0.31% at $1,816.53 per ounce.

"It’s clearly the impact of monetary policy tightening that’s being felt in markets here," said Guillaume Paillat, multi-asset portfolio manager at Aviva Investors.

Paillat, who is expecting at least four Fed rate hikes this year, said it was "pretty much a done deal" that the tightening cycle would start in March.

"What matters over the coming days is going to be more about earnings," he added. "There’s still a bit of room for earnings to surprise to the upside."

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

MarketWatch

Stocks open modestly higher after Tuesday tumble

Stocks opened higher Wednesday, taking back some of the ground lost in the previous session when the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to a two-year high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123 points, or 0.3%, to 35,492, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to 4,595. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5% at 14,584. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Tuesday led major indexes to the downside, dropping 2.6% and finishing below its 200-day moving average. Bank earnings appeared to help sentiment Wednesday, with shares of Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley rising after reporting results.
FXStreet.com

Yields and oil continue to move higher hurting equities

UK releases CPI, where consensus looks for the monthly figure to drop to 0.3% in December from 0.7% in November. Core inflation is expected to drop to 3.9% y/y from 4.0% y/y. US releases housing starts and permits. The housing market is hot at the moment with low inventories and big price increases. However, following strong readings in November both starts and permits are expected to drop for December.
Motley Fool

Buy These Stocks If You Want 126% to 206% Returns, Says Wall Street

CRISPR has a promising pipeline of gene editing therapies and could submit one of them soon. Axsome Therapeutics is looking to rebound from regulatory headwinds it experienced last year. Shares of clinical-stage biotech companies can skyrocket in a short period based on positive clinical and regulatory news. That's why investors...
Reuters

High oil prices boost commodity currencies, dollar rally stalls

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Higher commodity prices were supporting the Canadian and Australian dollars on Thursday, while a pause in this week's rally in U.S. Treasury yields meant the dollar also marked time. The Aussie firmed 0.5% on Thursday extending advances the previous day. The Canadian dollar touched...
FXStreet.com

Yield Outlook: Market rates and yields set to continue rising

As we wrote in the previous issue of Yield Outlook, 17 December 2021, there is increasing concern that high inflation is not just transitory but is proving more persistent, hence requiring far more resolute action by the central banks. The inflation outlook does not seem to have become less of...
Reuters

Gold holds around 2-month peaks as firmer U.S. yields weigh

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Thursday steadied near a two-month high hit in the previous session, with higher U.S. Treasury yields preventing any gains amid caution building around developments at the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting due next week. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was flat at $1,839.36 per ounce...
