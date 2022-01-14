26-Year-Old Man Shot While Inside Car In Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded in a car in Chatham Thursday evening.

At 7:20 p.m., a 26-year-old man and a young girl were in a black Ford on 79th Street east of State Street when they pulled up alongside another car. Someone in the second car took out a gun and shot the man, police said.

Police initially reported a 3-year-old was shot during the incident. An update Friday morning from police confirmed the 3-year-old was not shot or injured.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the victim’s vehicle ended up crashing into several parked car in the 300 block of East 79th Street, near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.

Clothing and other personal items from the car were seen scattered all over the street.

The man was shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.