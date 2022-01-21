Alex Roldan officially returns to Sounders

SEATTLE, WASH. – Sounders FC today announced that forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan have been called-up to the United States Men’s National Team for the next round of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. As all Concacaf teams start their second round of games against the seven other opponents in the Octagonal, the USMNT is set to host El Salvador on January 27 in Columbus, Ohio (4:00 p.m. PT / ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN) before traveling to Hamilton, Ontario on January 30 to face Canada (12:00 p.m. PT / Paramount+, Telemundo, Universo). Head Coach Gregg Berhalter’s squad returns stateside to St. Paul, Minnesota for a matchup with Honduras on February 2 (4:30 p.m. PT / FS1, Univision, TUDN). Both Morris and Roldan have been the USMNT’s training camp in Phoenix.
