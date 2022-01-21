ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Roldan officially returns to Sounders

By Jeremiah Oshan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was only two years ago that Alex Roldan reported to Seattle Sounders preseason out of contract and forced to fight for a roster spot. When he hits the training pitch on Friday, he’ll be infinitely more secure. Fresh off a season in which he was named an...

Seattle Sounders vs. 2021: End-of-season player ratings, #3-#2

Regular Season: 6.64 in 28 appearances — Playoff: 8.00 in 1 appearance. Cristian Roldan moved forward a line for most of 2021 and showed dynamic creation from the 10 and as a wide attacking player. Tactically brilliant, Roldan showed that his understanding of the game allows him to excel at pretty much any position. With Seattle needing a scoring threat, he often slotted into the attacking band, making diagonal wide runs into the corners and attacking from very advanced positions. Cristian ended the year with a stellar 6g/6a, adding 35 key passes, and having the second-best creation rate on the team. He also added considerable defensive bite from the front, consistently disrupting opponents with his pressure: over 350 pressures in the mid and attacking thirds this season.
Seattle Times

Sounders notebook: Will Bruin, Alex Roldan sign deals to stay in Seattle

Will Bruin approached his 12th MLS preseason with a different plan, instead of setting scoring and assist markers, the veteran’s goal this year is to simply be available. “I’m at a point where I need to prove to everybody that look, I can stay healthy and durable like I used to be,” the Sounders forward said Thursday. “Maybe last year was just life, a little bump in the road. I’m looking forward to turning that around and being healthy and dependable and scoring goals.”
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Fire acquire Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union, filling a big need at striker. But more moves are needed if they want Ezra Hendrickson’s ‘progressive possession’ to be successful.

The Chicago Fire kick off their new season in a little more than a month with plenty of work to be done if they hope to reach the Major League Soccer playoffs for the first time since 2017. But one of those needs might have been addressed. The Fire on Saturday acquired Polish striker Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union for $1.15 million in allocation money split over two years. ...
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: LAFC trading for Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau

Vote Quinn, vote often. Sports Story of the Year - Vote For Your Favorite Washington Sports Stars — Seattle Sports Commission. Dramatic, controversial and often blurring the line between sport and spectacle, it’s easy to find common ground between Liga MX and lucha libre. Lucha libre: Mexican Liga MX clubs release amazing kits inspired by masked wrestlers.
sounderatheart.com

Fredy Montero re-signs with Sounders

There might not have been a player who offered more bang for the buck in 2021 than Fredy Montero. After joining the Sounders on a veteran minimum contract, the 34-year-old proceeded to post a 7-goal, 6-assist season that put him among the team leaders in both categories while also extending on his team-record 68 all-competitions goals. It’s little surprise that he’ll be back on a similarly team-friendly deal in 2022, the team announced on Friday. Like last year’s contract, this one includes a team option for 2023.
sounderatheart.com

Sounders training notebook: First scrimmage in the books

SEATTLE — With most of their projected starters still not with the team, the Seattle Sounders took the opportunity to play their first scrimmage of the preseason and get an extended look at some of the younger players on the roster. The 45-minute exercise featured one team that could...
soundersfc.com

Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan Named to Final U.S. Men's National Team Roster for Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

SEATTLE, WASH. – Sounders FC today announced that forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan have been called-up to the United States Men’s National Team for the next round of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. As all Concacaf teams start their second round of games against the seven other opponents in the Octagonal, the USMNT is set to host El Salvador on January 27 in Columbus, Ohio (4:00 p.m. PT / ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN) before traveling to Hamilton, Ontario on January 30 to face Canada (12:00 p.m. PT / Paramount+, Telemundo, Universo). Head Coach Gregg Berhalter’s squad returns stateside to St. Paul, Minnesota for a matchup with Honduras on February 2 (4:30 p.m. PT / FS1, Univision, TUDN). Both Morris and Roldan have been the USMNT’s training camp in Phoenix.
sounderatheart.com

DeAndre Yedlin likely returning to MLS, but not with Sounders

It appears as though DeAndre Yedlin is returning to MLS, but it won’t be with the Seattle Sounders. The Seattle-native is in talks with Inter Miami where he’d be reunited with Chris Henderson, according to the MiamiTotalFutbol.com. Although Yedlin is currently under contract at Galatasaray, he’s apparently in...
The Spokesman-Review

Sounders notebook: Nico Lodeiro expected to return this week, keeper Stefan Cleveland re-signs

SEATTLE – Nico Lodeiro is expected to report to training camp this week, according to Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer. Lodeiro was in his native Uruguay and needed to pass health and safety protocols before joining the Sounders. The team is scheduled to move training to Tucson, Arizona, beginning Monday through Feb. 1, but the midfielder will first travel to Seattle.
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Goodbye Diego Valeri, you’ll be missed

Our tour of the weekend’s soccer news includes the greatest Timber ever; most transfer rumors; a Sounders Academy keeper taking on six pro teams this spring; the Ring of Power and more. Puget Sound Soccer. There are pro teams with easier spring schedules. NWSL. This would be the first...
sounderatheart.com

OL Reign sign midfielder Olivia Athens

OL Reign has added former UCLA midfielder Olivia Athens to their roster on a one-year contract with an option for 2023, the club announced on Friday. Athens was eligible for the 2021 NWSL Draft but went unselected, meaning she was available to be signed via the Discovery Process. “Olivia is...
sounderatheart.com

Jess Fishlock re-signs with OL Reign through 2023

The Dragon is back. OL Reign announced on Friday afternoon that the most-capped player for Wales and Reign Original, Jess Fishlock, re-signed with the club for the next two seasons, with a club option for 2024. Fishlock, who recently turned 35, will enter the 2022 season as the reigning NWSL...
sounderatheart.com

OL Reign inks deals with three players

With the NWSL preseason set to kick off February 1 if the league and players can finalize a collective bargaining agreement, OL Reign announced the signing of two new players — 2022 draft pick Zsani Kaján and Phoebe McClernon — and the re-signing of Tziarra King. Tziarra...
Axios Charlotte

Exclusive: Charlotte FC’s Christian Fuchs explains why soccer jerseys matter so much

Christian Fuchs loves the memories associated with shirts.  Spanning his 17-year career as a professional soccer player, the Charlotte FC defender estimates he has around 200 at his primary home in New York. Over 100 hang in his “man cave,” a space he credits his wife with creating, while the rest are in a closet. Why […] The post Exclusive: Charlotte FC’s Christian Fuchs explains why soccer jerseys matter so much appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
