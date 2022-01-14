ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gardai continue hunt for killer of Ashling Murphy

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lKrhj_0dlFqD9H00

Irish police investigating the murder of a young teacher in Co Offaly are continuing to hunt for her killer.

Late on Thursday night gardai released a man who they had been questioning over the death of Ashling Murphy, stating he was now “no longer a suspect”.

The murder of the 23-year-old in Tullamore on Wednesday has triggered widespread outpourings of grief and anger, with vigils planned in towns and cities across Ireland on Friday and over the coming days.

On Friday morning, gardai issued a renewed appeal for witnesses and asked anyone with information about a “Falcon Storm mountain bike” with “straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks” to come forward.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: “The male who was arrested and detained by An Garda Siochana investigating this fatal assault has now been released from this detention.

“This male has been eliminated from Garda inquiries and is no longer a suspect.”

Earlier, the Irish police force promised to leave “no stone unturned” in bringing Ms Murphy’s killer to justice.

Ms Murphy, a primary school teacher in Tullamore, was killed on Wednesday afternoon while running along the banks of the Grand Canal.

Those who knew her described her as a gifted musician who was loved by her pupils.

Her death has sparked fresh conversations about the safety of women in Ireland, with many questioning how such an attack could happen in broad daylight.

There is no place in our society for violence, particularly violence against women. It cannot and will not be tolerated

Micheal Martin

Several hundred people attended a vigil in memory of Ms Murphy in Galway on Thursday night.

Many in the crowd brought flowers and candles to the vigil.

Senior Irish politicians promised that justice would be delivered for Ms Murphy’s family and condemned violence against women.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said the teacher “represented the best of modern Ireland”.

“The entire country is devastated and shocked by the violent and barbaric killing of Ashling Murphy, a young woman in the prime of her life,” he said.

“There is no place in our society for violence, particularly violence against women. It cannot and will not be tolerated.

“The safety and security of women is at the core of our society’s values.”

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar expressed his condolences to the family of Ms Murphy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9gaw_0dlFqD9H00

He tweeted: “There must be zero tolerance for any violence against women.”

Mr Varadkar called Ms Murphy’s death “truly devastating and senseless”.

“Every effort is being made to make sure justice is served,” he added.

Dublin Galway, and Belfast are among the locations where vigils have already been arranged, with the impact of the attack felt on both sides of the Irish border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQLoF_0dlFqD9H00

Superintendent Eamonn Curley told reporters that around 50 officers are working on the investigation as he appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He said gardai do not believe Ms Murphy knew her killer and said he is likely a “male who acted alone”.

The murder scene remained closed off at the Grand Canal throughout Thursday as the murder probe continued.

Gardai also confirmed a post-mortem examination has been completed.

The route along the Grand Canal is often busy and is a popular spot for walkers and joggers.

Floral tributes were left outside the school gates of Durrow National School, where Ms Murphy taught, as the local community reeled in the wake of the attack.

Principal of Durrow National School, James Hogan, said the school community is “utterly devastated”.

He told RTE radio Ms Murphy was a “bright light who put a smile on anyone’s face”.

He added: “Ashling was a shining light to the kids and a very professional and talented young teacher.

“She was an inspiration to so many, not just in our school but across the wider community of schools.”

Dr Labhras O Murchu, from traditional music organisation Comhaltas, said Ms Murphy was “among the finest exponents of the concertina and fiddle and was also learning the uilleann pipes”, adding: “We know that she and her family are at the heart of her local community.

“She was a much-loved school teacher and had so much to offer in so many ways.”

Declan Harvey, Fianna Fail councillor for the area, said: “I am devastated.

“I couldn’t sleep last night thinking of it all because it is a place I go all the time.

“She went there jogging, she does it regularly. I am lost for words.”

Mr Harvey said it is a route that he and his family often walk.

“It’s a lovely area and helps clear your head. It’s a very popular route that everyone takes. People walk their dogs, people with their kids and prams.”

