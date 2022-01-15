ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are Ways To Prove Your Vaccination Status At Twin Cities Bars, Restaurants And More

By Adam Duxter
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Starting Jan. 19, anyone looking to visit a Minneapolis or St. Paul bar, restaurant, sporting event, or any other indoor venue serving food or drink, will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result from a test taken within the last 72 hours.

For those who are vaccinated, city leaders say it’s as simple as presenting the physical card, or a photo of the card itself.

FAQ: What To Know About The Vaccination Requirement For Bars, Restaurants In Minneapolis, St. Paul

There are other options, however. The Minnesota Department of Health has partnered with the Docket App , available in the App Store or Google Play, where users can get a digital copy of their vaccine record to serve as their proof of vaccination. This does not work if you are a Minnesota resident who was vaccinated in another state, however.

Another digital option is using the Clear App , also available for smartphone devices, which allows users to upload their vaccine status digitally.

A negative test administered within 72 hours will be necessary for anyone who isn’t vaccinated.

“It’s just what I have to do,” said Minneapolis resident Nathan Smith. “I kind of saw it coming. Going to like trips to other cities as well too it’s pretty normalized there, so coming back here it just makes sense.”

“I think it’s going to just be another step to help make sure people who are outside are double checking and thinking more about whether or not they’re healthy enough to be out in public at the moment,” said Uzoma Obasi, who says he frequents places which will now require proof of vaccination. “If you’re vaccinated, it’s pretty easy to show it. If you’re not, it probably wouldn’t be the worst idea to get tested pretty regularly anyway,” he said.

kptv.com

Local restaurants close after employees fall ill with COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some restaurants and bars in the Portland area are suffering yet another round of closures due to COVID-19, and this time it’s a mix of employee illness plus the staffing shortages the industry has faced for about a year now. FOX 12 found that at...
PORTLAND, OR
Bring Me The News

Vaccinated can spread omicron, so why are Minneapolis and St. Paul requiring diners show vax proof?

St. Paul and Minneapolis will soon require indoor diners to show proof of a COVID vaccination or a recent negative lab test. It's the latest measure being taken to try to slow the spread of the virus, with mayors Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey having reinstated a public mask mandate last week. But omicron has proven to be more transmissible and with a potentially shorter incubation period than prior COVID strains.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cbslocal.com

3 More Twin Cities School Districts Move To Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three more Twin Cities school districts are temporarily shifting to distance learning due to rising COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages. Public schools in Roseville, Richfield and Farmington all announced this week that students will learn online for varying periods of time. Roseville will move to distance...
ROSEVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota sells warehouse once planned as COVID-19 morgue

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The fate of a warehouse once purchased by the state for possible COVID-related morgue storage has been determined. Pending approval from the Saint Paul Port Authority Board of Directors, Soldier Trucking will purchase the building located at 1415 L’Orient Street in St. Paul from the St. Paul Port Authority, and with it bring more than 100 jobs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Restaurants Respond to Minneapolis/St. Paul’s Vaccine Mandate

By now you’ve heard about the proof of vaccination mandate required for Minneapolis and St. Paul restaurants starting Wednesday, January 19. The main points:. All people eating in a restaurant must show proof of vaccine (two shots of Moderna or Pfizer or one shot of J&J) using a card, photo of a card, or the Docket app OR show a negative lab-supervised COVID-19 test from within 72 hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

Twin Cities man on ventilator transferred to Texas hospital

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – A man who has been suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 and was being kept alive by a ventilator has been moved from a Minnesota hospital to Texas after a judge issued a restraining order stopping the hospital from turning off his machine. Fifty-five-year-old...
COON RAPIDS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities suburbs take a pass on mask mandates amid Omicron surge

Minneapolis and St. Paul largely stand alone when it comes to reviving mask mandates in response to rising Omicron cases.Driving the news: The Duluth City Council became the latest Minnesota city government to reject a mandate Monday night.Local leaders in Bloomington passed a resolution this week encouraging, but not requiring, residents and visitors to wear masks and follow other CDC and state health guidance on curbing COVID.Why it matters: Masking — especially with an N95 or similar face coverings — in crowded indoor spaces is one of the best tools we have to prevent the virus' spread.The cities of Hopkins...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

LIST: Twin Cities restaurants temporarily closing due to COVID-19 surges

(FOX 9) - Some restaurants in the Twin Cities metro area have announced temporary closures due to rising COVID-19 cases and staff shortages. Here's the growing list:. Bar la Grassa, located on Washington Avenue in Minneapolis, is closed until Tuesday, January 4. The Italian restaurant says it made the difficult decision due to "rising COVID cases and overall staffing shortages."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suburban Restaurants Brace For Changes, New Customers Due To Twin Cities COVID Rules

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (WCCO) — Next week, Minneapolis and St. Paul will enact new COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone 5 years and older will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in the past three days to enter restaurants and bars. The new rules have businesses in neighboring towns wondering if changes or customers could soon be coming their way. FAQ: What To Know About The Vaccination Requirement For Bars, Restaurants In Minneapolis, St. Paul Opening last summer, Steele and Hops has successfully established itself in the St. Anthony community. And management is expecting to be bit busier with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
