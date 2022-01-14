Woman Attacked at Bus Stop Near Union Station

BELLEVUE, Pa. (KDKA) — The search continues for whoever gunned down a young mother at a bus stop in Bellevue. She just wanted to catch her bus home from work, but someone murdered 28-year-old Rachel Dowden as she stood along Lincoln and Sheridan avenues. Now investigators are working to track down her killer. (Photo: Provided) “It’s horrible. It makes you not want to walk or do anything through here,” said Jackie Miller, who has lived in Bellevue for 35 years. She placed a colorful bouquet at the crime scene even though she doesn’t know the victim. “I feel horrible. So young to be shot, and...

BELLEVUE, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO