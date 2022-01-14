ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman Attacked at Bus Stop Near Union Station

By 2 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was assaulted while waiting for a bus on Cesar...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Shot And Killed At Bus Stop In Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Pa. (KDKA) — The search continues for whoever gunned down a young mother at a bus stop in Bellevue. She just wanted to catch her bus home from work, but someone murdered 28-year-old Rachel Dowden as she stood along Lincoln and Sheridan avenues. Now investigators are working to track down her killer. (Photo: Provided) “It’s horrible. It makes you not want to walk or do anything through here,” said Jackie Miller, who has lived in Bellevue for 35 years. She placed a colorful bouquet at the crime scene even though she doesn’t know the victim. “I feel horrible. So young to be shot, and...
BELLEVUE, PA
Sunderland Echo

Drunk targeted two females in late night Sunderland bus station attack

Colin Cook assaulted the victims at the Park Lane interchange in Sunderland, in September, following a verbal dispute. Newcastle Crown Court heard that both victims were taken to hospital for treatment afterwards but both chose not to assist the prosecution case. Prosecutor Neil Jones told the court that police had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
10 Tampa Bay

Man shot near bus stop in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured a man near a bus stop. It happened around 11:25 a.m. in the area of 18th Avenue S. and Union Street, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release. According to the department,...
The Independent

LA nurse killed in unprovoked bus stop attack was about to retire, neighbour says

A Los Angeles nurse killed in a random attack was just about to retire, a neighbour has said.Sandra Shells, 70, died in a hospital on 16 January, three days after police say a homeless man assaulted her at a bus stop. Ms Shells had been a nurse at a local medical centre for 38 years, and her death has left a shocked community trying to make sense of the attack.“It’s sad to hear,” Ms Shells’ neighbour, Tony Mena, told KABC. “Getting ready to retire and this is what happens.”Police say the nurse’s assailant was a “transient” who knocked Ms...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made In Killing Of Woman Near Florin Light Rail Station

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have made an arrest in the death of Michelle Benavidez, a 29-year-old woman whose body was found near a Sacramento light rail station last year. A man who is already behind bars has been named as a suspect in her death. On May 14, 2021, just after 1 p.m., Sacramento Police Department officers were called out to the Florin Road Light Rail station following reports of a woman who was dead in the area. The woman had sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased by responding personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department. Detectives and crime scene investigators conducted a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Usc Medical Center
The Independent

Homeless man charged with murder of LA nurse attacked at bus stop

A homeless man has been charged with the murder of a nurse who he allegedly punched in an unprovoked attack at a Los Angeles bus stop causing her to fall and hit her head on the sidewalk.Kerry Bell, 48, was arrested a short time after the attack on 70-year-old Sandra Shells, who died three days later at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, where she worked for 38-years.Mr Bell was expected to be arraigned in downtown Los Angeles later on Tuesday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.He is accused of attacking Ms Shells, who friends said was soon to retire,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Woman sitting at Tempe bus stop hit by pickup truck, killed

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman was hit by a pickup truck and killed while sitting at a Tempe bus stop Friday morning. It happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the area of Warner and Rural roads. According to police, the pickup was going south on Rural Road...
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Philly

Woman Beaten To Death With Pipe Inside Old City Office Building, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a woman was beaten with a pipe and killed inside of an Old City office building Wednesday afternoon. The assault happened inside the Regus shared office space near 3rd and Chestnut Streets around 2:15 p.m. At this hour, police are still interviewing the alleged attacker at police headquarters but say they do expect charges to be filed. Police say a 31-year-old woman sitting at a receptionist desk on the eighth floor of the Regus building was attacked from behind by a man armed with two metal pipes. “The male walked up to her and began hitting her...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox13news.com

One hospitalized following shooting near St. Pete bus stop

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a bus stop. Police said the shooting took place around 11:25 a.m. at 18th Avenue South and Union Street. They said a young adult man was taken to a hospital by family and friends. They described...
TAMPA, FL
AZFamily

News Update: Loved ones remember woman killed at Tempe bus stop

Family, friends, and the community are remembering Alice Myskowski, 59, who was struck and killed while sitting at a bus stop in Tempe. And police in Tempe are recommending felony charge for Charles Ryan, the ex-director for ADCRR, after a standoff with officers.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy