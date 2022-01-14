Woman Attacked at Bus Stop Near Union Station

A Los Angeles nurse killed in a random attack was just about to retire, a neighbour has said.Sandra Shells, 70, died in a hospital on 16 January, three days after police say a homeless man assaulted her at a bus stop. Ms Shells had been a nurse at a local medical centre for 38 years, and her death has left a shocked community trying to make sense of the attack.“It’s sad to hear,” Ms Shells’ neighbour, Tony Mena, told KABC. “Getting ready to retire and this is what happens.”Police say the nurse’s assailant was a “transient” who knocked Ms...
