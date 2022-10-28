17 products that make working from home more comfortable and productive

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Good home office tools enhance your attention or reduce distractions and clutter while you work.

These are the desk accessories we use to help us stay focused and comfortable in our home offices.

The catch-22 of having your office where you live is that you're surrounded by, well, your home. Instead of the usual work setup with an ergonomic rolling chair , large desk, and organizers of every kind, you might be working with a kitchen table and chair setup that could contribute to a longer and less enjoyable workday.

These desk accessories aren't going to keep all the distractions at bay, but after working in our home offices for the last two years, they've definitely kept us more focused, productive, and comfortable — even at our kitchen tables.

A Blue Yeti USB Microphone for Creators

Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone

Working from home means a steady stream of voice and video calls. Having a quality microphone is the one accessory that will be appreciated by your co-workers. The Logitech Blue Yeti is easy to connect to any Mac or PC using the included USB cable, provides great audio quality and looks stylish. It can also serve double-duty for podcasting, gaming and more. — Chris Meinck, SVP of Commerce

Fidget magnets for maintaing focus

Speks Magnets

I always keep fidget toys from Speks out on my desk to play with during meetings. They keep me from using my hands to check every message that pops up while I should be focusing on what other people are saying. They're also great for those moments when I need to just sit and think about something! I'll spin my chair away from my computer so I'm not distracted and fidget for a few minutes just to give my hands something to do. I find that it helps with my mental clarity and focus. — Sally Kaplan, Executive Editor, Insider Reviews

A Mini Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

I always have snacks and or something small to nibble on to keep me going throughout the work day. That's why a mini desk vacuum comes in handy. I can snatch any crumb up I see at the moment which saves me time on the weekends when I do my deep clean. — Kayla Bickham, Style & Beauty Fellow, Insider Reviews

A Therapy Lamp

Happy Light Therapy Lamp

Although my home office is set up directly in front of a window, I lose a lot of the natural light as we transition into colder months. To help combat that, I use light therapy. Not only does it act as artificial sunlight, but a quick 10 to 15 minutes with it on gives me a good pick me up to help get me through the day. — Kayla Bickham, Style & Beauty Fellow, Insider Reviews

A Magnetic Phone Holder for Laptop

CloudValley Magnetic Phone Holder for Laptop

When staying up to date with social media or looking something up quickly that I need, having my phone handy is essential. To prevent the constant reach and set down dance, having my phone propped up and easily visibly allows me to scroll faster and more freely. — Kayla Bickham, Style & Beauty Fellow, Insider Reviews

Transparent Sticky Notes

6 Pack Transparent Sticky Notes

Sticky notes I can see through are something I rely on constantly. I can place it over any text in my planner or book and annotate without covering anything important up in the process. The best part is that once I remove the sticky note, my page is still clean. — Kayla Bickham, Style & Beauty Fellow, Insider Reviews

A Headphone Stand that charges tech devices

Headphone Stand with USB Charger

Between my home office essentials and my desk decor, it's easy for my set up to become a cluttered mess. The more things I can tuck away neatly, the better. This headphone stand keeps my headphones out of the way, plus I can charge a few of my tech devices with it too. — Kayla Bickham, Style & Beauty Fellow, Insider Reviews

Fluidstance

A balance board

Fluidstance The Level

I had a makeshift standing desk setup at home, and if you've ever had something similar, you know the position can be tiring on your feet. Fluidstance's balance boards help you stabilize your body and relieve some of the tension of standing, plus they're just plain fun to use. I found it to be a great way to train my balance and keep my body moving, and I love that the wooden design actually looks attractive, too. — Connie Chen, contributor



A keyboard cover to protect against loud typing and messes

MOSISO Silicone Keyboard Cover

This silicone keyboard cover muffles any sounds of clacking keys, which may help avoid nonsensical arguments with my husband after we've both been working at home for more than a year. It also protects against food crumbs and spills. — Jada Wong, former senior editor

Lula's Garden

A cute little succulent

Lula's Garden Glow Garden

This little potted succulent is a cute way to add some greenery to your desk without taking up a lot of room. The cardboard "pot" is only a little wider than your average coffee mug but 10 times cuter. — Jada Wong, former senior editor

A stainless steel travel mug

Hydro Flask 12 oz Coffee Mug

This insulated mug keeps my coffee hot for hours, so even if a meeting runs long or I get so focused on something that I forget to drink it. My drink always seems to stay nice and steamy. — Sally Kaplan, executive editor

Neiman Marcus

A wireless charging pad

Courant Catch 3 Wireless Charger

Courant is a new startup that takes care of your functional needs (like charging your phone) while maintaining style and sophistication. Its sleek, Qi-certified wireless charger is made from high-grade aluminum and features a braided nylon cord and pebble-grain Italian leather top, making it the most luxe charging option your money can get. If you want to make your desk look as stylish as you do, this tech accessory will impress both you and your coworkers. — Connie Chen, contributor



BetterBack

A posture belt for back pain

BetterBack Support Posture Belt

I swear by the BetterBack for helping me to maintain good posture at my desk and relieving both upper and lower back pain throughout the day. I have a few slipped discs in my spine, so I deal with pretty chronic discomfort. This is the only tool (not counting stretching and acupuncture) that has ever helped mitigate my pain, which helps me focus on my work instead of on my back. You can read my full review of the BetterBack here , and I'd suggest speaking with your doctor before using this. — Sally Kaplan, executive editor

A heating pad

Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL King Size Heating Pad

A heating pad is another excellent way to stay warm in a cold space. This is the one I use; I prop it up so that it's sandwiched between my lower back and my desk chair. It has six heat settings and automatically turns off after two hours of use. — Ellen Hoffman, former editor-in-chief



Rocketbook

A reusable smart notebook

Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook

This is a good compromise for me as someone who learns better by writing things down but doesn't want to waste the paper or give up digitized notes. When you write on the Everlast notebook pages with an accompanying pen, you can later erase your writing with a damp cloth and reuse the same page over and over again. You can also digitize your handwritten notes using an app. I personally love it because it feels just like writing on paper, but reduces waste and the storage of tons of old notebooks. We also included it in our Buying Guide to the best smart notebooks you can buy . — Mara Leighton, former senior reporter

Purple

A luxe seat cushion

Purple Royal Seat Cushion

I asked for a Purple Seat Cushion for Christmas after reading Jessica Klein's review , and it's amazing what an instant and marked improvement it's made. Besides improving my posture while seated, it has made sitting down all day significantly more comfortable. — Ellen Hoffman, former editor-in-chief



A wireless fast charger that clears up cables

iOttie iON Wireless Plus Fast Charger

My ideal workspace is neat and clutter-free, so I like to keep the number of things on my desk to a minimum. In doing so, I've gotten rid of wires wherever possible. The iOttie iON Wireless Plus is my solution to doing away with my normal iPhone cable. It looks great, doesn't take up much space, and charges my iPhone a lot faster than the standard power adapter and cable. — Amir Ismael, senior reporter

Nomad

A nice leather mouse pad

Nomad Rustic Brown Leather Mouse Pad

I actually use this as a desk pad instead of a mouse pad. It adds style and personality to my desk while also keeping my keyboard and planner from slipping around. — Malarie Gokey, lead training coordinator



I love the sleek look of this mouse pad, but more importantly, I love that it's huge. When I'm trying to screenshot something, drag an image around, or move between my two monitors, it accommodates my sweeping motions. — Sally Kaplan, executive editor

Leon & George

A nearly indestructible plant

Zanzibar Gem plant

Plant delivery company Leon & George told me this tropical plant is "near-indestructible" and it was completely right. When I had this in the office for a half-year before we went remote, I've quite honestly neglected this plant. I water it whenever I feel like it or happen to remember, but it's still looking great and it brings me a lot of joy. The incorporation of greenery has made my desk set-up feel less sterile, and it couldn't be easier to take care of. The process of ordering from Leon & George was also painless. You can browse plants by size, benefits, and light needed, and your order arrives at your door fresh and carefully packaged. Read our full review here . — Connie Chen, contributor



Felix Gray

Computer glasses

Felix Gray Nash Eyeglasses

I don't need prescription eyeglasses, but I wear a pair of blue light glasses when I work long days and later at night to avoid messing with my circadian rhythm since that's the kind of thing that can ruin a week (and my energy) by Wednesday morning. They're also just a welcome break from direct exposure to my devices sometimes. Read our full review here . — Mara Leighton, former senior reporter

A temperature control mug with a heating pad

Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug 2

I'm the kind of person who makes tea and forgets about it until it has become iced tea. Having a smart mug that keeps itself warm with a heating pad is life-changing. My Ember mug — which I named "Hot Stuff" as a joke and a reference to an album by The Killers — keeps my tea warm hours after I've made it. — Malarie Gokey, lead training coordinator



A cute Post-It note dispenser

Post-it Cat Figure Pop-up Note Dispenser

I'm obsessed with Post-It notes and cats, so this cat-shaped Post-It note dispenser is one of my favorite desk decorations. It holds my Post-Its perfectly and it looks cute on my desk. It's also weighted so it's hard to knock over, and if a real cat happened to walk on my desk, they'd struggle to knock it off. — Malarie Gokey, lead training coordinator



A wireless mouse

Anker Wireless Mouse

It's not just that this mouse is wireless and thus de-clutters my space, it's also that it's ergonomic. It's never glitched out on me and it always does what I need it to do — it's that simple. — Sally Kaplan, executive editor

An insulated sport water bottle

Takeya Actives Insulated Stainless Water Bottle

I use this water bottle everywhere I go. It keeps my tea hot for hours, my cold brew cold for over 24 hours (with ice cubes intact) , and has a conveniently durable build and no-drip or drop design for the gym. It's pretty cheap for a stainless steel water bottle, and the clip at the top means I can attach it to backpacks or duffel bags with clip-on straps for easy carrying. — Mara Leighton, former senior reporter

