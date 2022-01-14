ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Navient to cancel $1.7 billion in private student loans as part of settlement with 39 attorneys general

By Jillian Berman
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXnOV_0dkwxAkL00
PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 2: Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro at a Stand Against Hate rally at Independence Mall on March 2, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia organized the event in hopes of expressing solidarity days after vandalism of the Mt. Carmel cemetery. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images) By Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dqm6m_0dkwxAkL00

Roughly 66,000 borrowers will see their private student loans canceled — totaling more than $1.7 billion in relief — thanks to a deal between 39 state attorneys general and student-loan giant Navient (NAVI)

In addition, the agreement will provide about $95 million in payments to 350,000 federal student borrowers, whom Navient allegedly steered toward unnecessarily costly repayment programs.

The settlement wraps up years of legal battles between state attorneys general and Navient over the company’s treatment of student-loan borrowers. The suits filed in various states detailed allegations about the company’s behavior in many aspects of the student-loan business, including private student-loan origination and servicing of federal student loans — a business the company exited last year. The settlement does not resolve a lawsuit filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau against Navient in 2017.

“The bottom line is this: Navient knew that people relied on their loans to make a better life for themselves and for their children, and, instead of helping them, they ran a multibillion-dollar scam,” Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s attorney general, told reporters.

In a statement, Mark Heleen, Navient’s chief legal officer, called the claims addressed by the deal “unfounded,” adding that the settlement allows the company to “avoid the additional burden, expense, time and distraction to prevail in court.”

“Navient is and has been continually focused on helping student loan borrowers understand and select the right payment options to fit their needs,” Heleen added.

Navient denied wrongdoing as part of the deal. Still, the attorneys general asserted that they would have prevailed in court if the suits had continued.

“It doesn’t matter what they admit or don’t admit,” said Shapiro, who is also running for governor of Pennsylvania, “actions speak louder than words.” In Pennsylvania, a judge denied Navient’s motion to dismiss the case in 2020. In Washington, a court found last year that Navient had violated consumer protection law. The ruling surrounded one of the allegations that were part of the suit filed by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office in 2017. That suit was settled as part of the deal announced Thursday.

“I have no doubt what the outcome would have been had we gone through the time and expense of litigation, but it was important to balance that with immediate relief for borrowers,” Ferguson told reporters. “Whether they want to take responsibility for what they did or not that’s up to them, but I do know a judge out here ruled they violated the law.”

The deal settles allegations over private loans ‘doomed to fail’

The bulk of the relief — the $1.7 billion in canceled private debt — relates to allegations brought by multiple state attorneys surrounding the behavior of Navient’s corporate predecessor, Sallie Mae, in originating certain private student loans after 2002.

A suit filed by Shapiro in 2017, which is one of the suits the settlement addresses, alleged that during the early and mid-2000s, Sallie Mae, used loans to borrowers, who they knew had a high probability of defaulting, as a way to generate more federal student loan business. At the time, colleges could provide students and families with a “preferred list” of lenders. For lenders, a high spot on a college’s preferred lender list meant an almost-guaranteed stream of business.

In order to appeal to schools, Navient’s corporate predecessor allegedly offered them packages of loans that included prime private student loans, subprime private student loans and Family Federal Education Loans (or FEELP loans) — federal student loans that lenders originated but were backed by the federal government.

The packages were attractive to schools because they offered a way for borrowers who normally wouldn’t qualify for a private loan to fill a gap between what federal loans would cover and the cost of tuition, allowing them to enroll. For Navient, the suit claimed, the subprime private loans — with interest rates as high as 15.75% — were a “loss leader” that got them access to the lucrative FFELP loan volume.

Between 2000 and 2006, the company saw major growth in its origination business, in particular to students who attended colleges, including for-profit schools, with graduate rates of less than 50%, Shapiro’s office alleged. Between 2000 and 2007, 68% to 87% of these loans defaulted, the suit claimed.

“These loans were doomed to fail from the start and Navient knew it,” Maura Healey, the Massachusetts attorney general, told reporters.

The deal addresses conduct borrower advocates and regulators have decried for years

The settlement also addresses conduct in federal student loan servicing that borrower advocates and regulators have decried for years . Federal student loan borrowers have access to repayment plans that allow them to pay off their debt as a percentage of income, but advocates and borrowers have alleged that servicers steer distressed borrowers towards forbearance instead — a status where payments are paused, but interest accrues — in order to save time and money.

Forbearance, intended as a short-term fix to financial distress, can be costly for borrowers because of the excess interest, which capitalizes when the borrower exits forbearance. For example, in the 2017 Pennsylvania suit, Shapiro’s office alleged that one Navient borrower who was in and out of forbearance for 11 years saw $27,000 in interest added to his loan balance as a result.

When borrowers who were in financial distress “would reach out to Navient looking for assistance, what Navient did was deceive them,” Ferguson said. Because of poor advice, these borrowers “paid interest on that interest and got deeper into debt,” he said. They also missed out on qualifying payments towards having their loans discharged under certain programs, like Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

The settlement will provide some relief to borrowers who were allegedly steered towards forbearance when they were eligible for a less-costly repayment program. But it’s unclear whether the Department of Education, which owns the loans at issue in this part of the settlement, will take separate steps to address any of the allegations.

The pressure is on Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to address this issue, said Mike Pierce, the executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center, a borrower advocacy group. Now that a bipartisan coalition of 39 state attorneys general said that “forbearance-steering is a huge problem and Navient broke the law,” Pierce said, it’s up to the agency to “figure out what to do with this now.”

“This is a huge problem and it needs a huge solution and only the Department of Education can deliver that,” he said.

Rob Bonta, the attorney general of California, said that though the settlement is an important step, “We also look to the Department of Education to step in.” He praised the agency’s work addressing other challenges borrowers faced in the student loan servicing system, including by expanding a loan forgiveness program for public servants, adding that he hopes that “here too we can get broader relief for borrowers.”

Fabiola Rodriguez, deputy press secretary at the Department of Education, said in a statement that the agency was “pleased to see the outcome of this case.”

“Since Day 1, the Biden-Harris administration has been working to protect borrowers and hold student loan servicers accountable, including renewing partnerships with state attorneys general to create a more comprehensive approach to oversight,” Rodriguez said. The agency looks forward “to continuing our work with state and federal regulators to create higher standards for servicers and address servicing practices that hurt borrowers,” she added.

Borrowers covered by the settlement won’t have to take any steps to receive relief. In the case of the private debt cancellation, Navient will be sending borrowers a notice along with refunds of any payments they made on the loans by June 30 of this year. Eligible federal student loan borrowers will receive a postcard in the mail regarding the settlement. They don’t need to take any action to receive the relief, but should make sure they have an account on studentaid.gov and that their contact information is accurate.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Company sent misleading letters to scare homeowners into selling, DC Attorney General says

Real estate investor accused of sending false tax notices to drum up business. DC’s Attorney General has filed a complaint against company Express Homebuyers for sending 100,000 DC homeowners false and misleading information about property taxes and risk of foreclosure, in order to create a “false sense of urgency” prompting them to sell at below market value. (Aja Beckham / Washington Informer)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
California, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
WTAJ

Your student loan may get canceled. Here’s what to know

BOSTON (AP) — Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and pay over $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices. The $1.85 billion deal with 39 state attorneys general was announced Thursday. Navient “engaged […]
BOSTON, PA
Vice

How to Get Your Cut of Navient’s $2B Student Loan Payback to Borrowers

Navient, formerly one of the biggest student loan servicers in the U.S., agreed to a settlement with Pennsylvania and dozens of other states Thursday to cancel more than $1.8 billion in student loans and pay nearly $100 million in restitution to borrowers. The agreement comes after Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Maura Healey
Person
Josh Shapiro
NBC News

Navient plans to cancel some student borrowers' loan debt. Who qualifies?

Student borrowers who took out loans that were serviced by Navient, one of the largest student loan collection companies in the country, were cautiously celebrating Thursday's announcement that tens of thousands of them would get their loans canceled under an agreement with more than three dozen states. The total amount...
CREDITS & LOANS
abc17news.com

More than 400,000 student loan borrowers will get debt relief from Navient

More than 400,000 student loan borrowers will get some debt relief from Navient, according to a $1.85 billion settlement agreement announced Thursday. The deal will settle litigation brought by several state attorneys general that claimed that Navient, one of the largest student loan servicing companies in the US, engaged in unfair practices and made predatory loans to students who were unlikely to be able to pay them back.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Student Loans#Federal Student Loans#College Loans#Navi
Daily Mail

Student loan company Navient to forgive $1.7 BILLION in debt owed by 66,000 borrowers after 39 states reach settlement over predatory lending

Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and will pay more than $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices. The settlement with 39 state Attorneys General was announced Thursday...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

Student loan servicer Navient to cancel $1.7bn in debts following investigation

One of the largest student loan processors in the US will cancel balances for 66,000 borrowers following a multi-state agreement with a bipartisan coalition of 39 attorneys general stemming from a series of lawsuits.The servicer will cancel $1.7bn in private student loan debts and pay $95m to settle claims of predatory lending, according to the agreement.New York Attorney General Letitia James said the company “contributed to the national student debt crisis by deceptively trapping thousands of students into more debt”.“Today’s billion-dollar agreement will bring relief to thousands of borrowers in New York and across the nation and help them...
CREDITS & LOANS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Navient to forgive $41M in MA student loans

BOSTON — The national student loan corporation Navient has agreed to forgive $41 million in private loans for Massachusetts student borrowers as part of a $1.85 billion settlement tied to allegations that it mislead borrowers into entering costly repayment plans that added to their balances, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where Unemployment Claims Are Surging

Each week the Department of Labor releases its Unemployment Weekly Claims. The people included in this figure have asked the government for payments because they have been laid off from their jobs. These claims are done at the state level. Data are reported by state and nationwide. Unemployment claims paint a partial picture of the […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
DCist

Workers Sue D.C. Unemployment Office For Allegedly Denying Or Seizing Benefits Without Notice

Unique Morris-Hughes, director of the D.C. Department of Employment Services, testifies during a D.C. Council oversight hearing in May 2021. Four D.C. area workers are suing D.C.’s Department of Employment Services, accusing the agency of denying or seizing their unemployment benefits with little to no explanation, leaving them financially strapped and without answers during the pandemic.
ECONOMY
hngn.com

Fourth Stimulus Check in 2022: Americans in These States May Receive New Payments This Month and in February

States across the US are providing stimulus checks to help Americans financially during this difficult time. During the pandemic the federal government provided stimulus cheques to millions of individuals in the United States, but these payments have since halted and state governments are now responsible for offering financial relief packages to their populations.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Inmate Families Face Cash-Transfer Fees ‘Just to Stay Connected’

Market for wiring money into prisons dominated by three firms. Families transferring funds to relatives in state prisons have no choice but to pay fees that can take more than a third of their money off the top—an expense that lingers even as the cost of sending money plummets everywhere else.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

81K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy