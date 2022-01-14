Boston COVID Vaccine Requirement: Here’s Where You’ll Need To Show Vax Proof Starting Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for certain indoor spaces is set to take effect this weekend.

Starting Saturday, January 15, proof of at least one vaccine dose will be required for patrons and workers at indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues. Evidence of a second dose will be required a month later, on February 15.

Verification can be done by showing a vaccine card, a digital picture of a vaccine card, a picture of any official immunization record, a city-designated app, or any other COVID vaccine verification app, like the one recently rolled out by the state.

Below is a list of venues, identified by the city, where vaccination proof will be required. Click here for complete details from Mayor Michelle Wu’s office about the vaccine requirement.