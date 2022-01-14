ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston COVID Vaccine Requirement: Here’s Where You’ll Need To Show Vax Proof Starting Saturday

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9qns_0dktRF5T00

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for certain indoor spaces is set to take effect this weekend.

Starting Saturday, January 15, proof of at least one vaccine dose will be required for patrons and workers at indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues. Evidence of a second dose will be required a month later, on February 15.

Verification can be done by showing a vaccine card, a digital picture of a vaccine card, a picture of any official immunization record, a city-designated app, or any other COVID vaccine verification app, like the one recently rolled out by the state.

Below is a list of venues, identified by the city, where vaccination proof will be required. Click here for complete details from Mayor Michelle Wu’s office about the vaccine requirement.

  • Restaurants
  • Bars
  • Movie theaters
  • Music or concert venues
  • Commercial event and party venues
  • Museums and galleries
  • Professional sports arenas and indoor stadiums
  • Convention centers and exhibition halls
  • Performing arts theaters
  • Bowling alleys
  • Other recreational centers
  • Commercial gyms and fitness centers
  • Yoga, pilates, barre, and dance studios
  • Boxing and kickboxing gyms
  • Fitness boot camps
  • Indoor pools
  • Other facilities used for conducting group fitness classes.

Comments / 4

Tony D
4d ago

This is undiplomatic and unconstitutional against our rights do I see a BOYCOTT COMING... And why Boston do you have to be the 1st one to try to set an example( Coming from a born and raised Bostonian) that isn't even going to work anyways or worse things could even happen, Bcuz Now you could be starting to push people too far over the edge, This is some straight up Dictatorship❗

Reply
4
 

MassLive.com

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu defends city’s indoor COVID vaccine mandate for restaurants, sports arenas, gyms; says the move ‘saves lives’

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday defended the city’s indoor COVID-19 vaccine mandate for customers of restaurants and other businesses that went into effect Saturday, arguing the move is the best tool to protect public health and that many owners sought clear rules that leveled the playing field and kept workers and customers safe.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Will Boston's Vaccine Mandate Cause City's Restaurants to Lose Business?

Two days after the City of Boston’s vaccine mandate went into effect, requiring certain businesses to verify customers’ vaccination statuses, most restaurants in the North End said they haven’t encountered any problems. The mandate, which took effect on Saturday, requires anyone 12 and older to prove that...
BOSTON, MA
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Do You Need a FREE At-Home COVID Test? Here’s Where to Get One

One of the hardest things to find today is at-home COVID test kits but it looks like you might be able to snag up to four for FREE starting this week. We've told you many times that the "hard-to-find" item today is the at-home COVID test kits. Most stores are out of them but it looks like starting Wednesday, January 19th we will all be able to request kits, FREE of charge according to News 10.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Vaccine mandate takes affect in Boston, Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Walk through Brookline and you will see signs on industry doors saying vaccination is now required but don’t blame the establishment, this is a city mandate. “We’ve been preparing, we knew this was coming,” said Blossom Bar owner Ran Duan. “It was following other cities.”...
BROOKLINE, MA
Michelle Wu
WCVB

Boston restaurant to temporarily end indoor dining amid vaccine mandate

BOSTON — The city of Boston becomes the first and largest community in Massachusetts to institute a vaccine mandate, requiring customers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter a variety of indoor businesses and venues. The order requires people to show proof of vaccination when entering public indoor...
BOSTON, MA
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Gyms#Fitness#Covid#Restaurants Bars#Music#Convention#Boxing
WUSA9

Starting this week, you may be required to show your vaccination card at many local businesses. Find out the changes coming across the DMV

WASHINGTON — Before dining in at one of your favorite restaurants, be prepared to bring more than just your wallet. Starting this week, a handful of spots will now require proof of the COVID-19 vaccine before dining indoors. As the contagious omicron variant continues to spread, many local businesses are once again forced to pivot to keep their doors open.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Brookline To Require Proof Of COVID Vaccine At Certain Businesses

BROOKLINE, Mass. (WBZNewsRadio) - The town of Brookline, Massachusetts, will soon require proof of vaccinations against COVID-19 at certain businesses. The announcement, made on Tuesday, requires patrons, 12 and older, at restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues will need to provide proof they have received at least one vaccine dose starting this Saturday Jan. 15. The order applies to both indoor and outdoor seating areas.
BROOKLINE, MA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
KVUE

SXSW 2022 to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest, or SXSW, is planning a return to Austin in March after two years of cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival was canceled in 2020 as the virus first began to spread across the U.S. In 2021, SXSW held a virtual festival with no in-person attendance.
AUSTIN, TX
Boston, MA
