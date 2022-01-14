ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace: Late own goal gives Brighton deserved draw

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Butland "allowed us to go home with the point" said Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira after his keeper's fine performance helped them draw 1-1 with Brighton. Butland saved a penalty from Pascal Gross and made several key saves in the stalemate at the Amex Stadium. It comes less...

#Own Goal#Crystal Palace#Millwall#Butland Denied Gross
