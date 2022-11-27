New York Jets schedule: Road trip to face Vikings in Week 13

New York Jets schedule: Week 13

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Nov. 27 @ Vikings 1:00 PM CBS

Point spread: +3.5

+3.5 Prediction: Vikings 28, Jets 17

New York Jets roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Jets keeping and starting these key players

QB – Mike White, Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson

RB – James Robinson, Michael Carter, Ty Johnson, Zonavan Knight, Breece Hall (injured)

WR – Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson , Braxton Berrios, Denzel Mims, Jeff Smith

TE – Tyler Conklin, CJ Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert

OL – Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Conner McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker, George Fant

The New York Jets made a major splash in April by selecting three players in the first round of the NFL draft. In selecting talented cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardener, and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the first 10 picks, the franchise is hoping to have added a couple of offensive and defensive anchors for years to come.

The organization also took defensive end Jermaine Johnson II with the 26th pick and talented tailback Breece Hall early in the second round. These five players will be the focus of 2022 as they look to rebuild Gang Green into a winning program.

Nevertheless, it is always about the quarterback and there will be a lot expected of Zach Wilson in year two. The Jets will only go as far as Wilson can take them in 2022. The season-ending injury to left tackle Mekhi Becton could definitely have an impact here. For now, free-agent signing Duane Brown takes over as Wilson’s blindside protector.

New York Jets schedule: Season results

Week 1: New York Jets lose to Baltimore Ravens, 24-9

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Sep. 11 Ravens 24, Jets 9 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2: New York Jets topple Cleveland Browns 31-30

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Sep. 18 Jets 31, Browns 30 1:00 PM CBS

Week 3: New York Jets gets smashed by Cincinnati Bengals 27-12

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Sep. 25 Bengals 27, Jets 12 1:00 PM CBS

Week 4: New York Jets win in Wilson’s return, 24-20

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 2 Jets 24, Steelers 20 1:00 PM CBS

Week 5: New York Jets crush Miami Dolphins, 40-17

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 9 Jets 40, Dolphins 17 1:00 PM CBS

Week 6: New York Jets stun Packers in Green Bay, 27-10

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 16 Jets 27, Packers 10 1:00 PM FOX

Week 7: New York Jets outlast Broncos on the road, 16-9

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 23 Jets 16, Broncos 9 4:05 PM CBS

Week 8: New York Jets win streak ended by Patriots, 22-17

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 30 Patriots 22, Jets 17 1:00 PM CBS

Week 9: New York Jets stun Buffalo Bills, 20-17

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Nov. 6 Jets 20, Bills 17 1:00 PM CBS

Week 11: New York Jets lose heartbreaker to Patriots, 10-3

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Nov. 20 Patriots 10, Jets 3 1:00 PM CBS

Week 12: New York Jets batter Chicago Bears, 31-10

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Nov. 20 Jets 31, Bears 10 1:00 PM FOX

2022 New York Jets schedule

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Jets schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 14: @ Buffalo Bills

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Bills 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 28, Jets 24

Week 15: vs. Detroit Lions

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Dec. 18 Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Jets 17, Lions 10

Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday night)

Date Opponent Time TV Thursday, Dec. 22 Jaguars 8:15 PM PRIME TV

Prediction: Jets 20, Jaguars 17

Week 17: @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Seahawks 4:05 PM CBS

Prediction: Jets 28, Seahawks 14

Week 18: @ Miami Dolphins

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Jan. 8 @ Dolphins TBD TBD

Prediction: Jets 21, Dolphins 20

New York Jets schedule prediction: 10-7

