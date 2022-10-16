ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Jets schedule: Looking for four straight in Week 7 vs. Broncos

By Jason Burgos
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfKJ5_0dke71qM00

New York Jets schedule: Week 6

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 23 @ Broncos 4:05 PM CBS
  • Jets @ Packers point spread: Jets +3.5
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Broncos 20, Jets 17

New York Jets roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Jets keeping and starting these key players

  • QB – Zach Wilson , Joe Flacco, Mike White
  • RB – Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Ty Johnson, Zonavan Knight
  • WR – Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson , Braxton Berrios, Denzel Mims, Jeff Smith
  • TE – Tyler Conklin, CJ Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert
  • OL – Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Conner McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker, George Fant
  • 2022 NFL power rankings – 30th
The New York Jets made a major splash in April by selecting three players in the first round of the NFL draft. In selecting talented cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardener, and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the first 10 picks, the franchise is hoping to have added a couple of offensive and defensive anchors for years to come.

The organization also took defensive end Jermaine Johnson II with the 26th pick and talented tailback Breece Hall early in the second round. These five players will be the focus of 2022 as they look to rebuild Gang Green into a winning program.

Nevertheless, it is always about the quarterback and there will be a lot expected of Zach Wilson in year two. The Jets will only go as far as Wilson can take them in 2022. The season-ending injury to left tackle Mekhi Becton could definitely have an impact here. For now, free-agent signing Duane Brown takes over as Wilson’s blindside protector.

New York Jets schedule: Season results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1abF_0dke71qM00
Credit: USA Today Network

Week 1: New York Jets lose to Baltimore Ravens, 24-9

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 Ravens 24, Jets 9 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2: New York Jets topple Cleveland Browns 31-30

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 18 Jets 31, Browns 30 1:00 PM CBS

Week 3: New York Jets gets smashed by Cincinnati Bengals 27-12

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 25 Bengals 27, Jets 12 1:00 PM CBS

Week 4: New York Jets win in Wilson’s return, 24-20

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 2 Jets 24, Steelers 20 1:00 PM CBS

Week 5: New York Jets crush Miami Dolphins, 40-17

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 9 Jets 40, Dolphins 17 1:00 PM CBS

Week 6: New York Jets stun Packers in Green Bay, 27-10

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 16 Jets 27, Packers 10 1:00 PM FOX

2022 New York Jets schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPY4D_0dke71qM00
Credit: USA Today Network

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Jets schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 8: vs. New England Patriots

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 30 Patriots 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Patriots 24, Jets 13

Week 9: vs Buffalo Bills

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 6 Bills 1:00 PM CBS

Week 10: BYE

  • Prediction: Bills 31, Jets 20

Week 11: @ New England Patriots

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Patriots 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Jets 24, Patriots 21

Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 20 Bears 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Jets 17, Bears 14

Week 13: @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 27 @ Vikings 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Vikings 28, Jets 17

Week 14: @ Buffalo Bills

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Bills 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 28, Jets 24
Week 15: vs. Detroit Lions

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 18 Lions 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Jets 17, Lions 10

Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday night)

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Dec. 22 Jaguars 8:15 PM PRIME TV
  • Prediction: Jets 20, Jaguars 17

Week 17: @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Seahawks 4:05 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Jets 28, Seahawks 14

Week 18: @ Miami Dolphins

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 8 @ Dolphins TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Jets 21, Dolphins 20

New York Jets schedule prediction: 7-10, 4th place in the AFC East

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kecxe_0dke71qM00
Credit: USA Today Network

The New York Jets have a lot of young players with serious upside heading into the 2022 season. However, expect there to be a lot of growing pains during the schedule. Especially, in a division with some strong squads in New England and Buffalo.

With that said, look for the team to build momentum late in the season and score some surprise victories in the last few weeks of 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

