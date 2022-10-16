New York Jets schedule: Looking for four straight in Week 7 vs. Broncos

The New York Jets made a major splash in April by selecting three players in the first round of the NFL draft. In selecting talented cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardener, and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the first 10 picks, the franchise is hoping to have added a couple of offensive and defensive anchors for years to come.
The organization also took defensive end Jermaine Johnson II with the 26th pick and talented tailback Breece Hall early in the second round. These five players will be the focus of 2022 as they look to rebuild Gang Green into a winning program.
Nevertheless, it is always about the quarterback and there will be a lot expected of Zach Wilson in year two. The Jets will only go as far as Wilson can take them in 2022. The season-ending injury to left tackle Mekhi Becton could definitely have an impact here. For now, free-agent signing Duane Brown takes over as Wilson’s blindside protector.
New York Jets schedule: Season results
Week 1: New York Jets lose to Baltimore Ravens, 24-9
Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday night)
Date
Opponent
Time
TV
Thursday, Dec. 22
Jaguars
8:15 PM
PRIME TV
Prediction: Jets 20, Jaguars 17
Week 17: @ Seattle Seahawks
Date
Opponent
Time
TV
Sunday, Jan. 1
@ Seahawks
4:05 PM
CBS
Prediction: Jets 28, Seahawks 14
Week 18: @ Miami Dolphins
Date
Opponent
Time
TV
Sunday, Jan. 8
@ Dolphins
TBD
TBD
Prediction: Jets 21, Dolphins 20
New York Jets schedule prediction: 7-10, 4th place in the AFC East
The New York Jets have a lot of young players with serious upside heading into the 2022 season. However, expect there to be a lot of growing pains during the schedule. Especially, in a division with some strong squads in New England and Buffalo.
With that said, look for the team to build momentum late in the season and score some surprise victories in the last few weeks of 2022.
