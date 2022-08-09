Seattle Seahawks schedule: Preseason tips off with Pittsburgh Steelers

Like in recent history, the Seahawks roster doesn’t look like one of the best in the NFL on paper. Lacking the top-end quarterback that the 12th man has come to enjoy for the past decade, it’s a season of competition for coach Pete Carroll.
The Seahawks figure to have a great running game led by Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker III. How Drew Lock or Geno Smith grab command of the passing offense will be far more telling of their success or failure in 2022.
DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are one of the best pass-catching duos in football and Noah Fant has legit Pro Bowl potential, but without an elite passer, how impressive will they be?
While there are plenty of questions on offense, the quality of the defense is even less certain. Finishing just outside of a top-10 unit a year ago, if they can’t manage to improve their pass defense, it’s game over. Theoretically, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs should give them a fighting chance, but we just haven’t seen the production yet to be big believers. We’ll wait to be proven wrong.
Seattle Seahawks schedule prediction: 4-13, 4th place in NFC West
It’s likely going to be a long season for Seahawks fans. Barring one of the team’s QBs stepping up as Russell Wilson unexpectedly did as a rookie, the Seahawks figure to have one of the worst teams in football. A strong running game could help give them a chance, but if the defense lets opponents air it out, we could see a lot of ugly scores in 2022.
