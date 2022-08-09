ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Seahawks schedule: Preseason tips off with Pittsburgh Steelers

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

2022 Seattle Seahawks schedule: Week 1 preseason

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Aug. 13 @ Steelers 7:00 PM KING 5

Seattle Seahawks roster outlook

Like in recent history, the Seahawks roster doesn’t look like one of the best in the NFL on paper. Lacking the top-end quarterback that the 12th man has come to enjoy for the past decade, it’s a season of competition for coach Pete Carroll.

The Seahawks figure to have a great running game led by Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker III. How Drew Lock or Geno Smith grab command of the passing offense will be far more telling of their success or failure in 2022.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are one of the best pass-catching duos in football and Noah Fant has legit Pro Bowl potential, but without an elite passer, how impressive will they be?

While there are plenty of questions on offense, the quality of the defense is even less certain. Finishing just outside of a top-10 unit a year ago, if they can’t manage to improve their pass defense, it’s game over. Theoretically, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs should give them a fighting chance, but we just haven’t seen the production yet to be big believers. We’ll wait to be proven wrong.

Seattle Seahawks schedule: 2022 preseason

Week 2 – vs Chicago Bears

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Aug. 18 vs Bears 8:00 PM ESPN

Week 3 – @ Dallas Cowboys

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Fri, Aug. 26 @ Cowboys 8:00 PM KING 5

Seattle Seahawks schedule 2022

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 1 – vs Denver Broncos

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Sep. 12 vs Broncos 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC
  • Seahawks vs Broncos point spread : Broncos -4.5
  • Prediction: Broncos 34, Seahawks 20

Week 2 – @ San Francisco 49ers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 @ 49ers 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 21, Seahawks 13

Week 3 – vs Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 vs Falcons 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Seahawks 24, Falcons 21

Week 4 – @ Detroit Lions

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 @ Lions 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Lions 31, Seahawks 27

Week 5 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 @ Saints 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Saints 29, Seahawks 16
Week 6 – vs Arizona Cardinals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 vs Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 41, Seahawks 27

Week 7 – @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 @ Chargers 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Chargers 33, Seahawks 17

Week 8 – vs New York Giants

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 vs Giants 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Seahawks 16, Giants 13

Week 9 – @ Arizona Cardinals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 @ Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 24, Seahawks 20

Week 10 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 @ Buccaneers 9:30 AM NFL Network
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 35, Seahawks 17

Week 11 – Bye

Week 12 – vs Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 vs Raiders 4:05 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Raiders 29, Seahawks 20

Week 13 – @ Los Angeles Rams

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 @ Rams 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 34, Seahawks 23

Week 14 – vs Carolina Panthers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 vs Panthers 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Seahawks 24, Panthers 20

Week 15 – vs San Francisco 49ers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Dec. 15 vs 49ers 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: 49ers 28, Seahawks 15
Week 16 – @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Dec. 24 @ Chiefs 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Chiefs 30, Seahawks 21

Week 17 – vs New York Jets

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 vs Jets 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Seahawks 33, Jets 27

Week 18 – vs Los Angeles Rams

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD vs Rams TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Rams 27, Seahawks 24

Seattle Seahawks schedule prediction: 4-13, 4th place in NFC West

It’s likely going to be a long season for Seahawks fans. Barring one of the team’s QBs stepping up as Russell Wilson unexpectedly did as a rookie, the Seahawks figure to have one of the worst teams in football. A strong running game could help give them a chance, but if the defense lets opponents air it out, we could see a lot of ugly scores in 2022.

