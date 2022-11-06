Carolina Panthers schedule: Searching for an identity against Atlanta

After starting their season 3-0 a year ago, it all came unraveled with four consecutive losses. The Panthers would go on to win just two more games all season. But early on, the world was sold on Sam Darnold being the player he was drafted to be at No. 3 in 2018. Things have now changed big time with Baker Mayfield replacing Darnold as Carolina’s QB1.
Now with Ikem Ekwonu manning his blindside, there’s more hope for Darnold or Mayfield to have more success as Christian McCaffrey hopefully shows his durability issues are a thing of the past. Despite the general public being down on the Panthers, there’s still plenty of potential within.
The receiving corps has a chance to be improved with another year of growth from Terrace Marshall Jr. and Tommy Tremble and the added protection should ease the burden of everyone as the plays should have more time to develop.
As solid as their offense looks on paper, I’m even higher on the Panthers’ defensive unit. On the line they have Brian Burns who has the capability to lead the NFL in sacks, and now having Matt Ioannidis aboard to go with Derrick Brown, this could be a world-class wrecking crew.
The secondary also has a chance to take a major leap, with Jaycee Horn returning from the fractured foot that caused him to miss 14 games. There’s still Jeremy Chinn flying to the ball, creating turnovers, and CJ Henderson could have some untapped potential too.
That’s the common theme this year, can Matt Rhule help this young core of highly talented individuals reach their ceiling?
Carolina Panthers 2022 results
Week 1 — Panthers’ comeback effort falls short in 26-24 loss to Cleveland Browns
