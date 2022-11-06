ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers schedule: Searching for an identity against Atlanta

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

2022 Carolina Panthers schedule: Week 10

Week 10 – vs Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Nov. 10 vs Falcons 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Panthers vs Falcons point spread: Panthers +1.5
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Falcons 26, Panthers 20

Carolina Panthers roster outlook

After starting their season 3-0 a year ago, it all came unraveled with four consecutive losses. The Panthers would go on to win just two more games all season. But early on, the world was sold on Sam Darnold being the player he was drafted to be at No. 3 in 2018. Things have now changed big time with Baker Mayfield replacing Darnold as Carolina’s QB1.

Now with Ikem Ekwonu manning his blindside, there’s more hope for Darnold or Mayfield to have more success as Christian McCaffrey hopefully shows his durability issues are a thing of the past. Despite the general public being down on the Panthers, there’s still plenty of potential within.

The receiving corps has a chance to be improved with another year of growth from Terrace Marshall Jr. and Tommy Tremble and the added protection should ease the burden of everyone as the plays should have more time to develop.

As solid as their offense looks on paper, I’m even higher on the Panthers’ defensive unit. On the line they have Brian Burns who has the capability to lead the NFL in sacks, and now having Matt Ioannidis aboard to go with Derrick Brown, this could be a world-class wrecking crew.

The secondary also has a chance to take a major leap, with Jaycee Horn returning from the fractured foot that caused him to miss 14 games. There’s still Jeremy Chinn flying to the ball, creating turnovers, and CJ Henderson could have some untapped potential too.

That’s the common theme this year, can Matt Rhule help this young core of highly talented individuals reach their ceiling?

Carolina Panthers 2022 results

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Panthers’ comeback effort falls short in 26-24 loss to Cleveland Browns

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 Browns 26, Panthers 24 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2 — Carolina’s offense sputters in a 19-16 loss to New York Giants

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 Giants 19, Panthers 16 1:00 PM FOX

Week 3 — Carolina Panthers upend New Orleans Saints, 22-14

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 Panthers 22, Saints 14 1:00 PM FOX

Week 4 — Carolina Panthers fall to Arizona Cardinals, 26-16

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 Cardinals 26, Panthers 16 4:05 PM FOX

Week 5 — Carolina Panthers rocked by San Francisco 49ers, 37-15

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 49ers 37, Panthers 15 4:05 PM FOX

Week 6 — Carolina Panthers smashed by Los Angeles Rams, 24-10

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 Rams 24, Panthers 10 4:05 PM FOX

Week 7 — Carolina Panthers rob Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3 1:00 PM FOX

Week 8 — Carolina Panthers nearly declaw Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 (OT) 1:00 PM FOX

Week 9 – Carolina Panthers look pathetic vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 Bengals 42, Panthers 21 1:00 PM FOX

Carolina Panthers schedule 2022

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 – @ Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 @ Ravens 1:00 PM FOX
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Ravens 31, Panthers 19

Week 12 – vs Denver Broncos

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 vs Broncos 1:00 PM FOX
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Broncos 31, Panthers 14

Week 13 – BYE

Week 14 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 @ Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Seahawks 29, Panthers 16

Week 15 – vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 vs Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Panthers 24, Steelers 20

Week 16 – vs Detroit Lions

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Dec. 24 vs Lions 1:00 PM FOX
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Panthers 31, Lions 23
Week 17 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 @ Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Buccaneers 28, Panthers 14

Week 18 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Saints TBD TBD
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Saints 23, Panthers 13

Carolina Panthers schedule prediction: 4-13

