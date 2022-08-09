Carolina Panthers schedule: Preseason kicks off with Washington Commanders

After starting their season 3-0 a year ago, it all came unraveled with four consecutive losses. The Panthers would go on to win just two more games all season. But early on, the world was sold on Sam Darnold being the player he was drafted to be at No. 3 in 2018.
Now with Ikem Ekwonu manning his blindside, there’s more hope for Darnold or Mayfield to have more success as Christian McCaffrey hopefully shows his durability issues are a thing of the past. Despite the general public being down on the Panthers, there’s still plenty of potential within.
The receiving corps has a chance to be improved with another year of growth from Terrace Marshall Jr. and Tommy Tremble and the added protection should ease the burden of everyone as the plays should have more time to develop.
As solid as their offense looks on paper, I’m even higher on the Panthers’ defensive unit. On the line they have Brian Burns who has the capability to lead the NFL in sacks, and now having Matt Ioannidis aboard to go with Derrick Brown, this could be a world-class wrecking crew.
The secondary also has a chance to take a major leap, with Jaycee Horn returning from the fractured foot that caused him to miss 14 games. There’s still Jeremy Chinn flying to the ball, creating turnovers, and CJ Henderson could have some untapped potential too.
That’s the common theme this year, can Matt Rhule help this young core of highly talented individuals reach their ceiling?
Carolina Panthers schedule prediction: 9-8, 2nd place in NFC South
I was already a bit higher on the Panthers before the Baker Mayfield trade. Following the quarterback upgrade, which he is over Sam Darnold, there are more reasons to be optimistic. Health concerns with Christian McCaffrey and some issues with offensive consistency remain, but this team looks better.
Yet, the defense could end up being the key that carries this team. I’m predicting nine wins for now, but this Panthers team could very well end up a few wins worse, or as the second-best team to come out of the NFC South, clinching a playoff berth.
Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Welcome to the 2022 NFL preseason. The Steelers are welcoming the Seattle Seahawks to town and fans will get their first look at new starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky as well as first-round rookie Kenny Pickett.
A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
The Carolina Panthers made the bold move last month to trade for embattled quarterback Baker Mayfield. A lot of people have been critical of Mayfield even before he entered the NFL. One such person is now his offensive coordinator, Ben McAdoo. However, it appears as though Mayfield is changing McAdoo’s perception of him after just a couple of weeks at training camp.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to issue a warning this Tuesday to all 32 owners about tampering and tanking. Last week, the NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for violating the integrity of the game. Not only did they have draft picks taken away from them, team owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million.
According to a new report out of Cleveland, the Browns will “consider” acquiring quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if the current six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson is increased. Following the decision by retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson to impose a six-game suspension on Watson, the NFL decided to appeal...
On Satuday night the Pittsburgh Steelers will finally get back to playing football when they take on the Seattle Seahawks in the team’s first preseason game. All eyes will be on the three-headed quarterback monster for the Steelers of Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. This preseason will...
Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
The local high school football teams within the Fort Mill School District will be participating in two jamborees to jump start the 2022 football season. Both Catawba Ridge and Nation Ford will be participating in the third annual Gus Allen Memorial Jamboree at Nation Ford. The jamboree had been known as the Battle at the Ford Jamboree, but was renamed this year in honor of the late Fort Mill High head football coach Gus Allen. Gus Allen is the father of Nation Ford head football coach Michael Allen.
In recent years, roughing the passer penalties have gotten out of hand. It’s great to err on the side of safety but it’s also a physical game and it got to the point where if a quarterback got breathed on it would be a penalty. Now, it appears there will be an attempt to remedy that.
Ravens worked out DL Ronald Blair, LB Brandon Copeland, LB Trent Harris, DL Chris Smith and DL Dondrea Tillman. Bears WR N’Keal Harry will miss at least 8 weeks after a successful ankle injury. Bears waived LB Christian Albright from I/R. Cleveland Browns. Browns could have interest in Jimmy...
It is Friday, August 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have their first preseason game tonight against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Symbolic of the offseason, the game is not the top story. What happens if Deshaun Watson‘s suspension is lengthened by Peter Harvey is the lead story in the Friday edition...
The Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars was a tasty appetizer last week, but now comes the main course. With a full schedule of preseason games on the menu beginning Thursday, teams are readying to put some of what they've been practicing on display for fans across the country.
