Carolina Panthers schedule: Jimmy G and 49ers come to town in Week 5

2022 Carolina Panthers schedule: Week 5

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 9 vs 49ers 4:05 PM FOX

49ers @ Panthers point spread: Panthers +6.5

Panthers +6.5 Sportnaut’s prediction: 49ers 24, Panthers 20

Carolina Panthers roster outlook

After starting their season 3-0 a year ago, it all came unraveled with four consecutive losses. The Panthers would go on to win just two more games all season. But early on, the world was sold on Sam Darnold being the player he was drafted to be at No. 3 in 2018. Things have now changed big time with Baker Mayfield replacing Darnold as Carolina’s QB1.

Now with Ikem Ekwonu manning his blindside, there’s more hope for Darnold or Mayfield to have more success as Christian McCaffrey hopefully shows his durability issues are a thing of the past. Despite the general public being down on the Panthers, there’s still plenty of potential within.

The receiving corps has a chance to be improved with another year of growth from Terrace Marshall Jr. and Tommy Tremble and the added protection should ease the burden of everyone as the plays should have more time to develop.

As solid as their offense looks on paper, I’m even higher on the Panthers’ defensive unit. On the line they have Brian Burns who has the capability to lead the NFL in sacks, and now having Matt Ioannidis aboard to go with Derrick Brown, this could be a world-class wrecking crew.

The secondary also has a chance to take a major leap, with Jaycee Horn returning from the fractured foot that caused him to miss 14 games. There’s still Jeremy Chinn flying to the ball, creating turnovers, and CJ Henderson could have some untapped potential too.

That’s the common theme this year, can Matt Rhule help this young core of highly talented individuals reach their ceiling?

Carolina Panthers scores

Week 1 — Panthers’ comeback effort falls short in 26-24 loss to Cleveland Browns

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 Browns 26, Panthers 24 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2 — Carolina’s offense sputters in a 19-16 loss to New York Giants

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 18 Panthers 19, Giants 16 1:00 PM FOX

Week 3 — Carolina Panthers upend New Orleans Saints, 22-14

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 Panthers 22, Saints 14 1:00 PM FOX

Week 4 — Carolina Panthers fall to Arizona Cardinals, 26-16

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2 Cardinals 26, Panthers 16 4:05 PM FOX

Carolina Panthers schedule 2022

Week 6 – @ Los Angeles Rams

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 16 @ Rams 4:05 PM FOX

Sportnaut’s prediction: Rams 35, Panthers 24

Week 7 – vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 vs Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX

Sportnaut’s prediction: Buccaneers 30, Panthers 20

Week 8 – @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 30 @ Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Sportnaut’s prediction: Panthers 31, Falcons 14

Week 9 – @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 6 @ Bengals 1:00 PM FOX

Sportnaut’s prediction: Bengals 27, Panthers 17

Week 10 – vs Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Nov. 10 vs Falcons 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Sportnaut’s prediction: Panthers 26, Falcons 20

Week 11 – @ Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 20 @ Ravens 1:00 PM FOX

Sportnaut’s prediction: Ravens 31, Panthers 24

Week 12 – vs Denver Broncos

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 27 vs Broncos 1:00 PM FOX

Sportnaut’s prediction: Broncos 34, Panthers 27

Week 13 – BYE

Week 14 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 11 @ Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX

Sportnaut’s prediction: Panthers 29, Seahawks 16

Week 15 – vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 vs Steelers 1:00 PM CBS

Sportnaut’s prediction: Panthers 24, Steelers 20

Week 16 – vs Detroit Lions

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Dec. 24 vs Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Sportnaut’s prediction: Panthers 20, Lions 14

Week 17 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 1 @ Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX

Sportnaut’s prediction: Buccaneers 28, Panthers 21

Week 18 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD @ Saints TBD TBD

Sportnaut’s prediction: Panthers 23, Saints 20

Carolina Panthers schedule prediction: 9-8

