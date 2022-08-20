Carolina Panthers schedule: Ending the preseason with a test against the Bills

2022 Carolina Panthers schedule: Week 3 preseason

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Fri, Aug. 26 vs Bills 7:00 PM Panthers TV Network

Carolina Panthers roster outlook

After starting their season 3-0 a year ago, it all came unraveled with four consecutive losses. The Panthers would go on to win just two more games all season. But early on, the world was sold on Sam Darnold being the player he was drafted to be at No. 3 in 2018. Things have now changed big time with Baker Mayfield replacing Darnold as Carolina’s QB1.

Now with Ikem Ekwonu manning his blindside, there’s more hope for Darnold or Mayfield to have more success as Christian McCaffrey hopefully shows his durability issues are a thing of the past. Despite the general public being down on the Panthers, there’s still plenty of potential within.

The receiving corps has a chance to be improved with another year of growth from Terrace Marshall Jr. and Tommy Tremble and the added protection should ease the burden of everyone as the plays should have more time to develop.

As solid as their offense looks on paper, I’m even higher on the Panthers’ defensive unit. On the line they have Brian Burns who has the capability to lead the NFL in sacks, and now having Matt Ioannidis aboard to go with Derrick Brown, this could be a world-class wrecking crew.

The secondary also has a chance to take a major leap, with Jaycee Horn returning from the fractured foot that caused him to miss 14 games. There’s still Jeremy Chinn flying to the ball, creating turnovers, and CJ Henderson could have some untapped potential too.

That’s the common theme this year, can Matt Rhule help this young core of highly talented individuals reach their ceiling?

Carolina Panthers season results (Preseason)

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 13 Panthers 23, Commanders 21 1:00 PM Panthers TV Network

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Fri, Aug. 19 Patriots 20, Panthers 10 7:00 PM Panthers TV Network

Carolina Panthers schedule 2022

Week 1 – vs Cleveland Browns

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 vs Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Panthers vs Browns point spread: Browns -1.5

Browns -1.5 Prediction: Panthers 24, Browns 21

Week 2 – @ New York Giants

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 18 @ Giants 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Panthers 23, Giants 20

Week 3 – vs New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Saints 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Panthers 17, Saints 13

Week 4 – vs Arizona Cardinals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2 vs Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX

Prediction: Cardinals 33, Panthers 24

Week 5 – vs San Francisco 49ers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 9 vs 49ers 4:05 PM FOX

Prediction: 49ers 24, Panthers 20

Week 6 – @ Los Angeles Rams

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 16 @ Rams 4:05 PM FOX

Prediction: Rams 35, Panthers 24

Week 7 – vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 vs Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Buccaneers 30, Panthers 20

Week 8 – @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 30 @ Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Panthers 31, Falcons 14

Week 9 – @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 6 @ Bengals 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Bengals 27, Panthers 17

Week 10 – vs Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Nov. 10 vs Falcons 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Prediction: Panthers 26, Falcons 20

Week 11 – @ Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 20 @ Ravens 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Ravens 31, Panthers 24

Week 12 – vs Denver Broncos

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 27 vs Broncos 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Broncos 34, Panthers 27

Week 13 – BYE

Week 14 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 11 @ Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: Panthers 29, Seahawks 16

Week 15 – vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 vs Steelers 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Panthers 24, Steelers 20

Week 16 – vs Detroit Lions

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Dec. 24 vs Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Panthers 20, Lions 14

Week 17 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 1 @ Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Panthers 21

Week 18 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD @ Saints TBD TBD

Prediction: Panthers 23, Saints 20

Carolina Panthers schedule prediction: 9-8, 2nd place in NFC South

I was already a bit higher on the Panthers before the Baker Mayfield trade. Following the quarterback upgrade, which he is over Sam Darnold, there are more reasons to be optimistic. Health concerns with Christian McCaffrey and some issues with offensive consistency remain, but this team looks better.

Yet, the defense could end up being the key that carries this team. I’m predicting nine wins for now, but this Panthers team could very well end up a few wins worse, or as the second-best team to come out of the NFC South, clinching a playoff berth.

