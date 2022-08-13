ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers schedule: Baker Mayfield show continues against Patriots

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGJAp_0dkdFQpm00

2022 Carolina Panthers schedule: Week 2 preseason

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Fri, Aug. 19 @ Patriots 7:00 PM Panthers TV Network

Carolina Panthers roster outlook

After starting their season 3-0 a year ago, it all came unraveled with four consecutive losses. The Panthers would go on to win just two more games all season. But early on, the world was sold on Sam Darnold being the player he was drafted to be at No. 3 in 2018.

Now with Ikem Ekwonu manning his blindside, there’s more hope for Darnold or Mayfield to have more success as Christian McCaffrey hopefully shows his durability issues are a thing of the past. Despite the general public being down on the Panthers, there’s still plenty of potential within.

The receiving corps has a chance to be improved with another year of growth from Terrace Marshall Jr. and Tommy Tremble and the added protection should ease the burden of everyone as the plays should have more time to develop.

As solid as their offense looks on paper, I’m even higher on the Panthers’ defensive unit. On the line they have Brian Burns who has the capability to lead the NFL in sacks, and now having Matt Ioannidis aboard to go with Derrick Brown, this could be a world-class wrecking crew.

The secondary also has a chance to take a major leap, with Jaycee Horn returning from the fractured foot that caused him to miss 14 games. There’s still Jeremy Chinn flying to the ball, creating turnovers, and CJ Henderson could have some untapped potential too.

That’s the common theme this year, can Matt Rhule help this young core of highly talented individuals reach their ceiling?

Carolina Panthers schedule: 2022 preseason

Week 3 – vs Buffalo Bills

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Fri, Aug. 26 vs Bills 7:00 PM Panthers TV Network

Carolina Panthers season results (Preseason)

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Aug. 13 Panthers 23, Commanders 21 1:00 PM Panthers TV Network

Carolina Panthers schedule 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3tdm_0dkdFQpm00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 – vs Cleveland Browns

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 vs Browns 1:00 PM CBS
  • Panthers vs Browns point spread: Browns -1.5
  • Prediction: Panthers 24, Browns 21

Week 2 – @ New York Giants

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 @ Giants 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Panthers 23, Giants 20

Week 3 – vs New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 vs Saints 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Panthers 17, Saints 13

Week 4 – vs Arizona Cardinals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 vs Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 33, Panthers 24

Week 5 – vs San Francisco 49ers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 vs 49ers 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 24, Panthers 20
Week 6 – @ Los Angeles Rams

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 @ Rams 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 35, Panthers 24

Week 7 – vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 vs Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 30, Panthers 20

Week 8 – @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 @ Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Panthers 31, Falcons 14

Week 9 – @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 @ Bengals 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Bengals 27, Panthers 17

Week 10 – vs Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Nov. 10 vs Falcons 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Panthers 26, Falcons 20

Week 11 – @ Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 @ Ravens 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Ravens 31, Panthers 24

Week 12 – vs Denver Broncos

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 vs Broncos 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Broncos 34, Panthers 27
Week 13 – BYE

Week 14 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 @ Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Panthers 29, Seahawks 16

Week 15 – vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 vs Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Panthers 24, Steelers 20

Week 16 – vs Detroit Lions

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Dec. 24 vs Lions 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Panthers 20, Lions 14

Week 17 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 @ Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Panthers 21

Week 18 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Saints TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Panthers 23, Saints 20

Carolina Panthers schedule prediction: 9-8, 2nd place in NFC South

I was already a bit higher on the Panthers before the Baker Mayfield trade. Following the quarterback upgrade, which he is over Sam Darnold, there are more reasons to be optimistic. Health concerns with Christian McCaffrey and some issues with offensive consistency remain, but this team looks better.

Yet, the defense could end up being the key that carries this team. I’m predicting nine wins for now, but this Panthers team could very well end up a few wins worse, or as the second-best team to come out of the NFC South, clinching a playoff berth.

