Cleveland Browns schedule: Week 1 sends team to Carolina

If Deshaun Watson ends up starting many of the Browns’ games, they should be a playoff team, easily. If he misses a majority of the year, they don’t have a chance. It’s that simple.
With a strong running game and few proven pass-catchers, we could see a repeat performance much like last season. The Browns still have a great offensive line, but we need to see some of these receivers develop before declaring it a top offense once again.
Of course Myles Garrett continues to be the conductor on defense and he can wreck any gameplan. The secondary has been heavily invested in, with two first-round corners as the starters and other Day 2 selections right behind Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome.
Continued growth from their young picks such as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could help take this unit over the top. Otherwise, it’s just about staying healthy because this is a stacked roster once again.
Cleveland Browns schedule: 2022 preseason
Week 1 – @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Date:
Game
Time (ET)
TV Info
Fri, Aug. 12
@ Jaguars
7:00 PM
News 5
Week 2 – vs Philadelphia Eagles
Date:
Game
Time (ET)
TV Info
Sun, Aug. 21
vs Eagles
1:00 PM
NFL Network
Week 3 – vs Chicago Bears
Date:
Game
Time (ET)
TV Info
Sat, Aug. 27
vs Bears
7:00 PM
News 5
Cleveland Browns schedule 2022
Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Cleveland Browns schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.
Cleveland Browns schedule prediction: 10-7, 2nd place in AFC North
This prediction is subject to change. For now, we’re going to act like Watson won’t be suspended, even if that’s incredibly unlikely. We just don’t know how long he may miss, and until that’s determined, I wouldn’t place any Super Bowl bets on the Browns.
Watson’s just about the only thing standing in the way of the Browns reaching the playoffs in 2022.
