Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns schedule: Week 1 sends team to Carolina

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Cleveland Browns schedule: Week 1 – @ Carolina Panthers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 @ Panthers 1:00 PM CBS
  • Browns @ Panthers point spread: Browns -1.5
  • Prediction: Browns 27, Panthers 17

Cleveland Browns roster outlook

If Deshaun Watson ends up starting many of the Browns’ games, they should be a playoff team, easily. If he misses a majority of the year, they don’t have a chance. It’s that simple.

With a strong running game and few proven pass-catchers, we could see a repeat performance much like last season. The Browns still have a great offensive line, but we need to see some of these receivers develop before declaring it a top offense once again.

Of course Myles Garrett continues to be the conductor on defense and he can wreck any gameplan. The secondary has been heavily invested in, with two first-round corners as the starters and other Day 2 selections right behind Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome.

Continued growth from their young picks such as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could help take this unit over the top. Otherwise, it’s just about staying healthy because this is a stacked roster once again.

Cleveland Browns schedule: 2022 preseason

Week 1 – @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Fri, Aug. 12 @ Jaguars 7:00 PM News 5

Week 2 – vs Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Aug. 21 vs Eagles 1:00 PM NFL Network

Week 3 – vs Chicago Bears

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Aug. 27 vs Bears 7:00 PM News 5

Cleveland Browns schedule 2022

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Cleveland Browns schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 2 – vs New York Jets

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 vs Jets 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Browns 31, Jets 21

Week 3 – vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Sep. 22 vs Steelers 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Steelers 26, Browns 20

Week 4 – @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 @ Falcons 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Browns 30, Falcons 10
Week 5 – vs Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 vs Chargers 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chargers 33, Browns 28

Week 6 – vs New England Patriots

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 vs Patriots 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Patriots 23, Browns 20

Week 7 – @ Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 @ Ravens 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 23, Browns 16

Week 8 – vs Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Oct. 31 vs Bengals 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Bengals 29, Browns 21

Week 9 – Bye

Week 10 – @ Miami Dolphins

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 @ Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Browns 27, Dolphins 24

Week 11 – @ Buffalo Bills

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 @ Bills 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 34, Browns 31

Week 12 – vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 vs Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Browns 20

Week 13 – @ Houston Texans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Browns 34, Texans 17

Week 14 – @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 @ Bengals 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Browns 35, Bengals 28

Week 15 – vs Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD vs Ravens TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Browns 25, Ravens 23
Week 16 – vs New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 24 vs Saints 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Browns 28, Saints 20

Week 17 – @ Washinton Commanders

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 @ Commanders 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Browns 24, Commanders 17

Week 18 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Steelers TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Browns 17, Steelers 14

Cleveland Browns schedule prediction: 10-7, 2nd place in AFC North

This prediction is subject to change. For now, we’re going to act like Watson won’t be suspended, even if that’s incredibly unlikely. We just don’t know how long he may miss, and until that’s determined, I wouldn’t place any Super Bowl bets on the Browns.

Watson’s just about the only thing standing in the way of the Browns reaching the playoffs in 2022.

