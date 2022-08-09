Cleveland Browns schedule: Preseason gets started with Jacksonville Jaguars

If Deshaun Watson ends up starting many of the Browns’ games, they should be a playoff team, easily. If he misses a majority of the year, they don’t have a chance. It’s that simple.
Now that we know Watson’s suspension will last six weeks, the Browns’ playoff hopes should still be alive in Week 7. But it’s all about how well Jacoby Brissett can navigate what starts out as an easy schedule and progresses to a couple of tough tests in Weeks 5-6.
With a strong running game and few proven pass-catchers, we could see a repeat performance much like last season. The Browns still have a great offensive line, but we need to see some of these receivers develop before declaring it a top offense once again.
Of course Myles Garrett continues to be the conductor on defense and he can wreck any gameplan. The secondary has been heavily invested in, with two first-round corners as the starters and other Day 2 selections right behind Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome.
Continued growth from their young picks such as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could help take this unit over the top. Otherwise, it’s just about staying healthy because this is a stacked roster once again.
Cleveland Browns schedule: 2022 preseason
Week 2 – vs Philadelphia Eagles
Date:
Game
Time (ET)
TV Info
Sun, Aug. 21
vs Eagles
1:00 PM
NFL Network
Week 3 – vs Chicago Bears
Date:
Game
Time (ET)
TV Info
Sat, Aug. 27
vs Bears
7:00 PM
News 5
Cleveland Browns schedule 2022
Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Cleveland Browns schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.
Cleveland Browns schedule prediction: 9-8, 3rd place in AFC North
With Watson set to miss the season’s first six games, we are likely to see the Browns’ offense struggle early on. Even when Watson returns against the Ravens in Week 7, he will have over a year of rust to work through since he’s been in a regular season game. It could take some time for this unit to gel.
Depending on how well Brissett and Co. hold down the fort until Watson can enter the starting lineup, the Browns may not have immediate success in their first year after the Baker Mayfield era. Then again, if he can quickly return to top form, there’s no reason why the Browns can’t play deep into the postseason.
